07:55 PM
Orban: Russian-American summit in Budapest postponed, but will take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the Russian-American summit in Budapest is being postponed due to a territorial issue, but will still take place. He also mentioned the 2022 Istanbul Agreement, which, according to him, was "sabotaged by the Anglo-Saxons."

Orban: Russian-American summit in Budapest postponed, but will take place

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the Russian-American summit in Budapest is on the agenda, although it has been postponed. This was reported by ATV, according to UNN.

Details

According to Orbán, "what is postponed will still happen."

Just not when we want it, but a little later

- he said.

According to the head of the Hungarian government, the negotiations "are now stuck on the territorial issue," and the problem is that 22 percent of the Donetsk region is not yet under Russian occupation, and the Russians, having recorded the annexation of four territories in their constitution, do not want to make peace until they fully occupy them.

Orbán also said that he had seen the documents of the Istanbul Agreement from April 2022, which was close to success, but was ultimately "thwarted by the Anglo-Saxons."

In addition, the politician strongly denied that Hungary is politically connected with Russia.

We have no political contact with Russia. We have a historical contact, that's not the same thing

- Orbán explained.

Recall

The summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest, scheduled for the end of October, was canceled due to Russia's harsh demands regarding Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Donald Trump
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán