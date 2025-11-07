ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
The Guardian

Trump-Putin summit in Budapest: Peskov voiced the Kremlin's position on the meeting

Kyiv • UNN

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that a summit with Trump would be in demand, but it must be preceded by expert work.

Trump-Putin summit in Budapest: Peskov voiced the Kremlin's position on the meeting

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, commented on the meeting with US President Donald Trump on November 7 of this year in the Hungarian capital Budapest. This is reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "it is hardly possible to try to predict anything here, and any predictions will most likely be groundless."

We believe that at some stage, of course, the summit will be in demand by both sides. But this summit must be preceded by very intense, scrupulous, expert work. And here our American colleagues absolutely agree with us. You heard our recent statement by Mr. Witkoff (Trump's special representative in negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war - ed.)

- Peskov stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest, scheduled for late October, was canceled due to Russia's harsh demands regarding Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine