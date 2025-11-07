Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, commented on the meeting with US President Donald Trump on November 7 of this year in the Hungarian capital Budapest. This is reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "it is hardly possible to try to predict anything here, and any predictions will most likely be groundless."

We believe that at some stage, of course, the summit will be in demand by both sides. But this summit must be preceded by very intense, scrupulous, expert work. And here our American colleagues absolutely agree with us. You heard our recent statement by Mr. Witkoff (Trump's special representative in negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war - ed.) - Peskov stated.

Earlier, UNN reported that the summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest, scheduled for late October, was canceled due to Russia's harsh demands regarding Ukraine.