"Russia doesn't want to stop yet": Trump explained why he canceled meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Donald Trump said he canceled a meeting with Vladimir Putin because Russia does not want to stop. The US President believes that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened during his presidency.

"Russia doesn't want to stop yet": Trump explained why he canceled meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump said he canceled a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin because Russia does not want to stop yet, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"The main dispute is that they just don't want to stop," the US president said.

"I think they will stop, I think it has a big impact on Russia, obviously a big impact on both countries."

Trump reiterates that he believes Russia's invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if he had been president, and says "it was under Biden."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agrees with his ally and says there is "no doubt" that if Trump were US president, "there would be no war."

Asked if he still wants to go to Budapest for a summit with Putin, Trump replies that he "would like to do it" in the Hungarian capital.

Trump also says that he and Orbán "agree that the war will end," and Orbán tells reporters that he has "some ideas" about how that could happen.

He adds that he will present them to Trump today.

Trump and Putin were supposed to meet in Hungary after a phone call last month, but the talks were canceled by the US president, apparently due to doubts about the possibility of progress on a peace deal.

