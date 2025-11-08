ukenru
US and Hungary sign memorandum on nuclear energy cooperation

The United States of America and Hungary signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy on November 7. The document provides for negotiations on cooperation in the civilian nuclear industry, including small modular reactors and spent fuel storage.

US and Hungary sign memorandum on nuclear energy cooperation

On Friday, November 7, the United States of America and Hungary signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on the social network X, the website of the US Department of State.

Details

The document was signed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy, the signing is "an important milestone in Hungarian-American relations."

The US State Department clarified that the agreement outlines the intention to begin negotiations for cooperation in the field of civil nuclear industry, including small modular reactors (SMRs) and spent fuel storage.

The US and Hungary are working together to make Budapest a hub for the new SMR market in Central Europe, leveraging leading American nuclear energy innovations to launch a new transatlantic industry.

- the post says.

Hungary plans to support the construction of up to 10 small modular reactors with a potential cost of up to $20 billion.

Recall

On Friday, November 7, US President Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House. They discussed Hungary's import of Russian oil, Russia's war against Ukraine, and the canceled meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest.

During the meeting, the Head of the White House stated that Washington could make an exception for Budapest regarding sanctions on Russian oil imports.

Turkey and the US signed a memorandum of cooperation in nuclear energy25.09.25, 21:40 • 3806 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Péter Szijjártó
United States Department of State
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán