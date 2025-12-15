$42.270.00
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Estonian President Alar Karis believes that Hungary should be helped to pay fines for terminating energy agreements with Russia. These agreements, some of which are valid until the 2040s, were concluded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to ensure further supplies of cheap energy.

Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with Russia

Estonian President Alar Karis expressed the opinion that Hungary should be supported in paying fines for breaking energy agreements with Russia. He said this in an interview with the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat, reports UNN.

Perhaps we should help Hungary pay the fines

- emphasized the President of Estonia.

He also reminded that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently visited Moscow to secure further supplies of cheap energy from Russia for the country.

According to Karis, some agreements between Hungary and the Russian Federation may be valid even until the 2040s. The President of Estonia believes that Budapest should abandon these contracts.

Recall

On December 3, the European Union agreed on final rules that provide for a gradual cessation of Russian natural gas imports. A full embargo on supplies will come into force by the end of 2027 after approval by the EU Council and the European Parliament.

Vita Zelenetska

