Hungary and Slovakia to sue against EU ban on Russian gas supplies

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that Hungary and Slovakia will appeal to the EU's highest court to challenge the agreement on phasing out Russian gas by September next year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

EU institutions yesterday reached an agreement to ban the import of Russian natural gas. The document refers to a gradual phasing out of Russian resources, the profits from which continue to finance Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary and Slovakia did not support this decision. Both countries remain among the few EU members that still buy Russian fossil fuels.

Péter Szijjártó stated that the new restrictions are unacceptable, as Hungary cannot ensure energy supply without Russian sources. The minister also added that Hungary and Slovakia are preparing to file a lawsuit with the EU court to challenge the agreement on the gas ban.

Viktor Orbán's Hungarian government has repeatedly refused to gradually phase out Russian fuel, recently securing an exemption from US sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that thanks to sanctions, Russian oil exports have already decreased by 15-20%, and crude oil production in Russia will decrease by 5% by the end of the year. The 20th package of EU sanctions is being discussed, which includes restrictions on the financial sector and the infrastructure of the shadow fleet.