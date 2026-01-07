Ukrainian Kotovskyi wins gold at Freestyle Skiing World Cup with signature jump

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 15801 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 32007 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 110008 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 175306 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 69598 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 83326 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 64372 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 85186 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 163918 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64732 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
97%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for alliesJanuary 6, 09:59 PM • 8462 views
Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - ZelenskyyVideoJanuary 6, 10:31 PM • 8118 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 11786 views
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Meloni02:57 AM • 6026 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 11974 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 40994 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 78252 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 163919 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 106437 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 163348 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 20206 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 40476 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 84152 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 76528 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 71323 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Social network

Ukrainian Kotovskyi wins gold at Freestyle Skiing World Cup with signature jump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Dmytro Kotovskyi won the third stage of the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Lac-Beauport, performing the "Hurricane" jump. This victory allowed him to lead the overall World Cup standings.

Ukrainian Kotovskyi wins gold at Freestyle Skiing World Cup with signature jump

Ukrainian Dmytro Kotovskyi won gold at the third stage of the Ski Acrobatics World Cup in Lac-Beauport, the NOC of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Ski acrobat Dmytro Kotovskyi is the triumpher of the World Cup stage in Lac-Beauport. Canadian Lac-Beauport became "golden" for Ukrainian freestyle skier Dmytro Kotovskyi, who in the final "landed" the most difficult jump in ski acrobatics - "Hurricane"

- reported the NOC of Ukraine.

As noted, the path to victory was confident: Dmytro won the qualification with the best result, and then from the third position made it to the super final. In the fight for awards, the ski acrobat performed his signature super-difficult jump - "Hurricane" (triple somersault with five twists - "full-triple full-full"). A perfect landing and a high score of 131.56 points brought the Ukrainian an undeniable victory.

Thanks to this gold medal, Dmytro Kotovskyi topped the overall World Cup standings.

Addition

This is Dmytro's third victory at the World Cup stages and the first since 2023. In total, this is the Ukrainian's ninth award within the World Cup and seventh personal one.

It is noted that this is the second "gold" for the Ukrainian men's ski acrobatics team this season after Oleksandr Okipniuk's success at the first stage in Ruka, Finland.

Julia Shramko

Sports
Gold
Ukraine