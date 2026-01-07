Ukrainian Kotovskyi wins gold at Freestyle Skiing World Cup with signature jump

Ukrainian Dmytro Kotovskyi won gold at the third stage of the Ski Acrobatics World Cup in Lac-Beauport, the NOC of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Ski acrobat Dmytro Kotovskyi is the triumpher of the World Cup stage in Lac-Beauport. Canadian Lac-Beauport became "golden" for Ukrainian freestyle skier Dmytro Kotovskyi, who in the final "landed" the most difficult jump in ski acrobatics - "Hurricane" - reported the NOC of Ukraine.

As noted, the path to victory was confident: Dmytro won the qualification with the best result, and then from the third position made it to the super final. In the fight for awards, the ski acrobat performed his signature super-difficult jump - "Hurricane" (triple somersault with five twists - "full-triple full-full"). A perfect landing and a high score of 131.56 points brought the Ukrainian an undeniable victory.

Thanks to this gold medal, Dmytro Kotovskyi topped the overall World Cup standings.

Addition

This is Dmytro's third victory at the World Cup stages and the first since 2023. In total, this is the Ukrainian's ninth award within the World Cup and seventh personal one.

It is noted that this is the second "gold" for the Ukrainian men's ski acrobatics team this season after Oleksandr Okipniuk's success at the first stage in Ruka, Finland.