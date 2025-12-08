Where to invest in 2026: global trends and Ukrainian realities

The world is changing ever faster, and the financial and investment sector is no exception: new instruments are emerging – cryptocurrencies and tech company stocks, while traditional assets – gold, real estate – remain in demand among investors. UNN decided to explore global investment trends and opportunities for Ukrainians in 2026.

Investments in 2026: between fixed income and high risks

According to analysts from leading consulting firms such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, interest in alternative assets (cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies) continues to grow in the global investment market. At the same time, seeking to diversify investment portfolios and looking for greater predictability, players do not forget about traditional assets. But changes are happening here too: investors are increasingly preferring shares of companies operating in AI, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and green energy. The selection criteria include not only the company's progressiveness and innovativeness but also its adherence to sustainable development principles and ethical standards. Among traditional assets, gold will also remain popular: according to JP Morgan Private Bank forecasts, the value of the precious metal could cross the $5,000 per ounce mark next year.

Where Ukrainians can invest

Despite the war and difficult economic conditions, more and more opportunities for capital placement are opening up for Ukrainians: the investment market is no longer limited to real estate and bank deposits. It has become possible to buy shares of large international corporations, invest in government bonds, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain.

According to a study by Ipsos and WhiteBIT, financially active Ukrainians choose foreign currency and real estate to protect their savings from inflation. But to multiply funds, they more often consider cryptocurrency, private company securities, their own business, or commercial real estate.



Crypto Deposit

Crypto deposit* is a modern way to earn passive income in digital assets. The idea of a crypto deposit is simple: you buy a digital asset on an exchange, transfer it to the exchange for a certain period for storage, after which you receive an agreed reward, the size of which depends on the asset and the storage period.

Even if you are a beginner investor or are afraid to invest in crypto assets due to their significant volatility – this tool will be a good solution. You can choose a stable coin, for example, USDT, whose value is pegged to the dollar: 1 USDT equals $1 and has the smallest deviations from this price.

In Ukraine, such a product is offered by the crypto exchange WhiteBIT, the largest European exchange by traffic, which has Ukrainian roots. One of the main advantages of such an investment tool: a high interest rate, especially compared to other investment instruments. An annual crypto deposit opened in USDT has a profitability of up to 18.64% per annum.

A crypto deposit can be opened in different digital currencies, and you can choose a flexible or fixed plan – the interest rate on the deposit will depend on this.

Government Bonds (OVDP)

One of the most stable and predictable financial instruments for Ukrainian investors is domestic government bonds. The most sought-after bonds are dollar-denominated OVDPs with a 1.5-year placement and a yield of 3.98% per annum.

OVDPs provide a state-guaranteed yield and are not taxed, making them a basic solution for forming the conservative part of an investment portfolio.

You can purchase OVDPs through the "Diia" application or through online banking.

Real Estate

Once perhaps the most popular way for Ukrainians to preserve and multiply capital – investing in real estate – somewhat lost its position with the start of the full-scale invasion. However, the investment real estate segment is developing: Ukrainians with sufficient financial means are offered to invest in apartments and hotels. This is not just about profit from renting out the property; it is also about the expected increase in its value. The vast majority of such real estate is concentrated in the west of the country. But, of course, there are risks here: from possible construction "freezing" to missile strikes.

If you have sufficient funds, one investment option could be purchasing real estate abroad. However, such an investment requires careful study of other countries' markets and does not guarantee high asset capitalization.

Gold

Gold maintains its popularity in the international investment market. It is an asset whose value remains stable in the long term. In recent years, the price of gold has shown positive dynamics. According to international experts, this trend will continue in 2026.

Gold can be purchased at a bank in the form of bars or coins. In addition, in the modern digital world, there are assets pegged to the value of gold and gold ETFs (these are shares backed by gold reserves, and one can invest in them even with a small capital).

Shares of international corporations

Ukrainians are increasingly becoming participants in international stock markets through brokerage companies that provide relevant services. ETF funds, which allow purchasing a ready-made portfolio of diversified assets, shares of companies in the technology sector (primarily AI), renewable energy, and medical technology, will remain popular here.

However, this option should be considered as part of a diversified portfolio, as profitability depends on currency fluctuations and has relatively high volatility. But interest in this instrument will grow, as such investments can have a long-term perspective.

Risk wisely

You can keep your money "under the mattress" or put it in a bank deposit, buy dollars, or use insurance with an investment component. Or you can try investing like the pros, using modern tools such as crypto deposits, government bonds, or stocks. The main thing is to risk wisely: if you have sufficient capital, diversify your assets; if your savings are small, choose assets with minimal entry and maximum guaranteed profitability.

*Cryptocurrencies and related products are high-risk assets. The cryptocurrency market is volatile. The annual profitability indicated in the example is not guaranteed and may vary depending on market conditions, the chosen asset, etc. Before making an investment decision, we recommend independently assessing the risks.

**This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice or recommendation.