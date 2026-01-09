Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in Winterberg

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
02:55 PM • 1326 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 2878 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 6158 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 10146 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 7134 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 10197 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 6260 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11940 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12904 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 14012 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
5m/s
80%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 11245 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 32623 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 25308 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 10239 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 22708 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 51104 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 79351 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 54010 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 76790 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 103081 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
Rivne Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 55135 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 57752 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 79693 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 98223 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 138916 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in Winterberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won the Nations Cup in Winterberg, taking gold in the singles luge. This victory was Mandziy's second award this season.

Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in Winterberg

Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won the Nations Cup competition in Winterberg, Germany, ahead of the fifth stage of the World Cup. The athlete won a gold medal in the men's singles luge event. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Nations Cup competition took place in Winterberg before the start of the V stage of the Luge World Cup. Ukrainian Andriy Mandziy showed the best result in men's singles luge, covering the distance in 53.289 seconds.

Our luger beat Slovak Jozef Ninis, who won a silver medal, by 0.140 seconds. American Matthew Greiner won the bronze medal.

- the post says.

After the victory, Andriy Mandziy commented on his performance:

"It was a confident run, although the time was a second worse than in yesterday's training. Due to heavy snowfall, the track feels completely different, and it's not easy to adapt to such changes in conditions. However, I managed to do it today. I truly enjoy competing in the Nations Cup — every start is extremely important for us, so this victory means a lot to me," the athlete noted.

This gold medal was Mandziy's second Nations Cup award in the current competitive season, as he had already won bronze in December.

"Ahead, the lugers face a decisive test — the fifth stage of the World Cup, which will take place on January 10-11 in Winterberg. These competitions will be the final stage of Olympic qualification, based on the results of which the number of tickets for the Ukrainian national team to the Games in Milan-Cortina-2026 will be finally determined. We congratulate Andriy and everyone involved in the success! We wish all our athletes fast ice and winning seconds at the finish line!" the post says.

Recall

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation canceled the World Cup skeleton competition in Winterberg, Germany, due to unfavorable weather conditions. The competition was postponed to another time.

Alla Kiosak

Sports
Gold
Germany
Ukraine