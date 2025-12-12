$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
01:33 PM • 4534 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 10582 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 13862 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 25816 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 22073 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 20826 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 20956 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23176 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28697 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40585 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Gold hits seven-week high, silver sets record - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Gold prices rose 1% to a seven-week high, supported by a weakening dollar and geopolitical instability. Silver set a new all-time record, rising 10.4% for the week.

Gold hits seven-week high, silver sets record - Reuters

Gold prices rose 1% to a seven-week high on Friday, supported by a weakening dollar, expectations of interest rate cuts, and demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical instability. Meanwhile, silver set a new all-time high. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that spot gold rose by 1.2% to $4,332.25 per ounce as of 11:36 GMT, which is the highest indicator since October 21. Over the week, the metal shows a gain of 3.2%.

US gold futures added 1.3% to $4,368.60.

The dollar held near a two-month low and was heading for its third consecutive weekly decline, making gold more accessible to foreign buyers.

A sharp increase in initial US jobless claims, as well as tensions in US-Venezuelan relations, are supporting gold and maintaining high demand for safe-haven assets.

- said OANDA MarketPulse analyst Zane Wawda.

Last week, the number of US jobless claims rose the most in almost 4.5 years, offsetting a sharp drop a week earlier.

The US Federal Reserve cut its rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday - for the third time this year - but expressed caution about further cuts.

Buy or sell: KIT Group experts predict what will happen to gold prices in 202611.12.25, 17:14 • 2302 views

Spot silver rose 1.1% to $64.29 per ounce, after setting a new record of $64.56, and is heading for a weekly gain of 10.4%.

Silver prices have more than doubled this year due to high industrial demand, dwindling inventories, and the metal's inclusion on the US list of critical minerals.

Silver is supported by industrial demand amid fears of shortages, a constantly constrained market, and speculative hype, mainly from retail investors, which has contributed to inflows into silver ETFs.

- said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Platinum rose 1.9% to $1,727.10, palladium - 2.2% to $1,516.17. Both metals also show weekly growth.

Rising gold prices provoke a global surge in illegal mining - World Gold Council10.12.25, 17:59 • 3004 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Federal Reserve
Reuters
Venezuela