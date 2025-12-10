$42.180.11
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Rising gold prices provoke a global surge in illegal mining - World Gold Council

Kyiv • UNN

Rising gold prices lead to an increase in informal and illegal mining, which has devastating environmental consequences and contributes to the growth of organized crime. The World Gold Council calls for the creation of official processing centers to legalize this sector.

Rising gold prices provoke a global surge in illegal mining - World Gold Council

The global gold market is facing a serious problem: rising prices for the precious metal are leading to a rapid increase in informal and unregulated, and often illegal, mining, which has devastating consequences for the environment and contributes to the growth of organized crime. This was reported by the World Gold Council (WGC), calling for the creation of official processing centers to legalize this sector, writes UNN.

Details

According to WGC Chief Financial Officer Terry Heymann, small-scale gold mining has likely grown to approximately 30% of global supply. In many gold-rich countries, such as Ghana, rural populations are actively shifting from farming to such small-scale mining. 

Silver reaches record high price: what influences it10.12.25, 10:11 • 2724 views

People are changing their way of life, and this is directly related to the price of gold

– Heymann emphasized, calling the situation "alarming."

Unregulated mining activities cause significant mercury pollution and provide criminal groups with a new source of income. Although a 2021 World Bank report used a more conservative estimate of 20% of global supplies, Heymann considers it outdated. Total gold reserves in 2024, according to the WGC, amounted to 3591.29 tons, which at current prices is worth more than $480 billion.

As a solution to the problem, Heymann recommends the construction of official facilities, such as Dynacor Group's Veta Dorada plant in Peru. At such enterprises, artisanal miners could process their ore, minimizing environmental pollution and gaining access to the official market.

Silver price growth outpaced gold: The price of the white metal soared by 100% due to scarcity and industrial boom03.12.25, 15:35 • 8289 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Peru
World Bank