Buy or sell: KIT Group experts predict what will happen to gold prices in 2026

02:13 PM • 3130 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 6126 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 10985 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 10892 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 14575 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14058 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15109 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16148 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 34794 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21727 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 7234 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 15209 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 13479 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 24727 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 13563 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 10993 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 24857 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 34797 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 46588 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 47875 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 13577 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 25616 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 31257 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 27203 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 35820 views
Buy or sell: KIT Group experts predict what will happen to gold prices in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

By the end of 2025, gold reached $4.2 thousand per ounce, a 57% increase over the year. KIT Group analysts attribute this to the US Federal Reserve's policy, the geopolitical situation, and demand from central banks.

Buy or sell: KIT Group experts predict what will happen to gold prices in 2026

At the end of 2025, global gold prices surpassed the historical mark of $4.2 thousand per ounce, demonstrating an increase of over 57% over the past year. Is there a limit to this growth, and how should investors react to new records of the precious metal? This is discussed in the blog of analysts from the financial marketplace KIT Group, as reported by UNN.

They reminded that just a year ago, the price of $2.66 thousand seemed to be the peak, but this metal continued its confident upward movement.

KIT Group experts explained that this trend was driven by several determining factors, including the US Federal Reserve's policy of lowering the key rate, which weakened the dollar but at the same time contributed to the rise in gold prices.

The complex geopolitical situation also had a significant impact, particularly the uncertainty in Europe regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and events in the Middle East. Finally, a significant driver was demand from global regulators, as central banks purchased over 1000 tons of gold in 2025, which is the second-largest annual figure in history.

According to analysts, in the event of another Fed rate cut in December, the price of the metal could reach a new level – $4.3–4.35 thousand per ounce. Citing data from the World Gold Council, KIT Group predicts that a favorable environment could lead to a further 5–15% increase in gold prices next year.

For Ukrainians, gold remains an attractive tool for protecting savings from inflation and the devaluation of the hryvnia. However, experts from the financial marketplace KIT Group warn that investing in this metal is a long-term game, an investment for 1–3 years.

In addition, investors should focus not only on the trend of rising world prices but also take into account the peculiarities of the Ukrainian market for bank gold and investment coins, where a fairly high spread between buying and selling is traditionally formed.

Therefore, analysts recommend forming up to 15% of the investment portfolio in gold bars with the aim of preserving capital, after carefully studying macroeconomic forecasts.

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Federal Reserve
United States
Ukraine