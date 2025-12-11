Buy or sell: KIT Group experts predict what will happen to gold prices in 2026

At the end of 2025, global gold prices surpassed the historical mark of $4.2 thousand per ounce, demonstrating an increase of over 57% over the past year. Is there a limit to this growth, and how should investors react to new records of the precious metal? This is discussed in the blog of analysts from the financial marketplace KIT Group, as reported by UNN.

They reminded that just a year ago, the price of $2.66 thousand seemed to be the peak, but this metal continued its confident upward movement.

KIT Group experts explained that this trend was driven by several determining factors, including the US Federal Reserve's policy of lowering the key rate, which weakened the dollar but at the same time contributed to the rise in gold prices.

The complex geopolitical situation also had a significant impact, particularly the uncertainty in Europe regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and events in the Middle East. Finally, a significant driver was demand from global regulators, as central banks purchased over 1000 tons of gold in 2025, which is the second-largest annual figure in history.

According to analysts, in the event of another Fed rate cut in December, the price of the metal could reach a new level – $4.3–4.35 thousand per ounce. Citing data from the World Gold Council, KIT Group predicts that a favorable environment could lead to a further 5–15% increase in gold prices next year.

For Ukrainians, gold remains an attractive tool for protecting savings from inflation and the devaluation of the hryvnia. However, experts from the financial marketplace KIT Group warn that investing in this metal is a long-term game, an investment for 1–3 years.

In addition, investors should focus not only on the trend of rising world prices but also take into account the peculiarities of the Ukrainian market for bank gold and investment coins, where a fairly high spread between buying and selling is traditionally formed.

Therefore, analysts recommend forming up to 15% of the investment portfolio in gold bars with the aim of preserving capital, after carefully studying macroeconomic forecasts.