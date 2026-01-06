Gold stabilizes at record high: market awaits US data and consequences of events in Venezuela

$42.290.12
January 5, 07:29 PM • 9678 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 29740 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM • 56054 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 34297 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 37811 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 41746 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM • 102692 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70468 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95563 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99702 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 14586 views
This is our hemisphere: The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interestsVideoJanuary 5, 06:52 PM • 3396 views
Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - ReutersJanuary 5, 06:58 PM • 5402 views
Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and IranJanuary 5, 07:20 PM • 4468 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 4118 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 14661 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 02:05 PM • 56054 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 39591 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 5, 09:07 AM • 102692 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 160849 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 4212 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 56109 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 50548 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 47100 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 55197 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Gold stabilizes at record high: market awaits US data and consequences of events in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Gold prices remain around $4450 per ounce after the arrest of Nicolas Maduro. Investors are awaiting the US employment report and predict a price increase to $4900 – $5000 per ounce in 2026.

Gold stabilizes at record high: market awaits US data and consequences of events in Venezuela

Gold prices settled at around $4450 per ounce after a sharp 2.7% increase in the previous session. The surge in value was triggered by the arrest of Nicolas Maduro and statements by US President Donald Trump about his intention to establish control over Venezuelan resources. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite geopolitical instability in Latin America, investors shifted their attention to US domestic statistics. The key event of the week will be the December employment report (Non-Farm Payrolls), which traditionally determines the direction of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Bitcoin updated three-week high amid US forces' capture of Nicolas Maduro05.01.26, 07:30 • 5910 views

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that interest rates are currently close to a neutral level, and further steps by the regulator will depend entirely on fresh economic indicators. For gold, which does not yield interest income, low or stable rates are a favorable factor.

Record figures and forecasts

Last year was the best for gold since 1979. A number of records were set due to massive purchases by central banks and an inflow of capital into gold ETFs.

Analysts from leading banks, including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, predict that if the Fed continues to cut rates and geopolitical risks persist, the price of gold in 2026 could test the $4900 – $5000 per ounce mark.

As of 7:15 AM in Singapore, the price of gold rose slightly by 0.1% to $4,451.22 per ounce. Silver fell by 0.4% to $76.27. Platinum and palladium remained almost unchanged.

Gold prices hit record highs amid Maduro's capture by US special services05.01.26, 03:26 • 3820 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Bank of America
Federal Reserve
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Singapore
United States