Gold and silver hit record highs amid geopolitical tensions

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 516 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 3736 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 7020 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 10082 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 12879 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 12827 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 11476 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11020 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8024 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
December 22, 07:25 AM • 15499 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.4m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 35430 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 18088 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 20191 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 15711 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 11055 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 11323 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 51713 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 73815 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 108043 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 145209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 20469 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 18356 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 30290 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 31213 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 42839 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27
Fox News

Gold and silver hit record highs amid geopolitical tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Gold and silver prices soared to all-time highs, surpassing previous records. This surge is driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of interest rate cuts in the US.

Gold and silver hit record highs amid geopolitical tensions

Gold and silver soared to historical highs, as escalating geopolitical tensions and bets on further rate cuts in the US added momentum to their best annual performance in over four decades, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The price of bullion rose by as much as 1.9%, surpassing the previous record of $4381 per ounce set in October, while silver rose by as much as 3.4%, approaching $70 per ounce. This move continues a rapid ascent that has firmly put both metals on track for their strongest annual performance since 1979.

The latest upward push comes as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice in 2026, as US President Donald Trump also advocates for looser monetary policy. Lower rates are typically a tailwind for precious metals, which do not yield interest.

Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $438022.12.25, 04:28 • 26722 views

Rising geopolitical tensions also increase the appeal of gold and silver as a safe haven. The US has tightened its oil blockade against Venezuela, increasing pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government, while Ukraine for the first time attacked an oil tanker from Russia's shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea.

This year, the price of gold has risen by almost 70%, bolstered by increased central bank purchases and inflows into exchange-traded funds backed by bullion. Trump's aggressive moves to reorganize global trade, as well as his threats to the independence of the US central bank, added fuel to the fervent rally earlier this year.

Investors have also played a significant role in the rise of gold prices, partly driven by the so-called debasement trade – a move away from sovereign bonds and the currencies in which they are denominated, due to fears that their value will diminish over time due to rising debt levels. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, inflows into gold-backed ETFs have been growing for four consecutive weeks, and World Gold Council data shows that the total assets in these funds have increased every month this year, except for May.

A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?19.12.25, 11:00 • 62204 views

"Today's rally is largely driven by early positioning for an anticipated Fed rate cut, amplified by low year-end liquidity," said Dilyn Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. She added that slow job growth and lower-than-expected US inflation in November supported the narrative of further rate cuts.

Other precious metals also rose, with palladium up 5.1% to its highest level in nearly three years. Platinum rose for an eighth consecutive session and traded above $2,000 for the first time since 2008.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Gold
Federal Reserve
Nicolas Maduro
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine