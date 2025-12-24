$42.100.05
December 23, 03:52 PM • 18792 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 36912 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 47133 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 55653 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 37397 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 43425 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21461 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18873 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24368 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39785 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Gold crosses psychological mark of $4,500 per ounce for the first time, silver and platinum also break records - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

On December 24, gold surpassed $4,500 per ounce for the first time, while silver and platinum also reached record highs. This is due to investments hedging geopolitical and trade risks, as well as expectations of interest rate cuts in the US.

Gold crosses psychological mark of $4,500 per ounce for the first time, silver and platinum also break records - Reuters

On Wednesday, December 24, gold for the first time exceeded the price of $4,500 per ounce, while silver and platinum also reached record highs. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This is due to investors buying up precious metals to hedge geopolitical and trade risks, as well as expectations of further rate cuts in the US in 2026.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4495.39 per ounce by 05:52 GMT, after earlier in the session reaching a record high of $4525.19. US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.4% to a record high of $4522.10.

Silver rose 1.1% to $72.16 per ounce, after earlier reaching a record high of $72.70, and platinum jumped 2.5% to $2333.80 after reaching a high of $2377.50.

Palladium rose almost 3% to $1916.69, its highest level in three years.

Precious metals have become more of a speculative narrative around the idea that in a deglobalizing world, assets are needed that can act as a neutral intermediary without sovereign risk, especially given the ongoing strained relations between the US and China.

- said Ilya Spivak, head of global macroeconomics at Tastylive.

The price of gold could reach $5,000 within the next six to twelve months, and silver could rise to $80, as markets react to key psychological levels, Spivak added.

This year, gold has risen by more than 70%, the largest annual gain since 1979. Silver has risen by more than 150% over the same period.

A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?19.12.25, 11:00 • 64324 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Reuters
China
United States