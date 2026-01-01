Attack on gold prospectors in Peru: three dead, seven missing

At least three people have died and seven more are missing after an attack on illegal gold miners in northern Peru on New Year's Eve. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the local mayor, according to UNN.

Details

The attack occurred in a town in the northern La Libertad region, Patas Mayor Aldo Marino told local television. Police reported the deaths of 13 miners in the same area last May as criminal gangs sought to expand their control in the area.

"According to information I received from the police, three people died at the entrance to the mine, and seven are missing," Marino told Canal N, adding that reports from others nearby indicate that the death toll could be higher.

Police did not confirm the attack, and government officials were unavailable for comment.

Add

The publication notes that Patas has become Peru's main gold mining area, mainly due to small artisanal or informal mines operating under temporary government permits called REINFO.

However, thousands of permits are used by illegal miners who, according to police and industry sources, steal ore from other miners by cooperating with criminal groups.

In December, the Peruvian government extended the REINFO permits for one year, the fifth such extension in a decade. In July, more than 50,000 small-scale miners, more than half, were excluded from the program, leaving just over 30,000 to formalize their operations.

In 2024, Peru exported $15.5 billion worth of gold, significantly more than the $11 billion recorded in the previous year. According to local industry and the country's financial supervisory body, about 40% of the gold is of illegal origin.