Attack on gold prospectors in Peru: three dead, seven missing

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 23227 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 27030 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 26154 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 25347 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 114858 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 118935 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 43660 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 40350 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 35234 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28416 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
3m/s
71%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia accelerated its offensive in Ukraine in 2025 due to a change in tactics - ISW analysisJanuary 1, 08:40 AM • 4120 views
Ukrainian border guards detained about 1,400 people on the border with Belarus in 2025January 1, 08:45 AM • 4794 views
Trump was informed after a CIA assessment that Ukraine did not attack Putin's residence, contrary to Kremlin claims - CNNJanuary 1, 09:00 AM • 5352 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 23951 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 15022 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 596 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 24006 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 114854 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 68930 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 99569 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Israel
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 15058 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 27859 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 29150 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 68930 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 28920 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
TikTok
YouTube

Attack on gold prospectors in Peru: three dead, seven missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

On New Year's Eve in Peru, an attack on illegal gold miners resulted in at least three deaths and seven missing. This happened in the city of Patas, where 13 miners had already died last year due to criminal gangs.

Attack on gold prospectors in Peru: three dead, seven missing

At least three people have died and seven more are missing after an attack on illegal gold miners in northern Peru on New Year's Eve. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the local mayor, according to UNN.

Details

The attack occurred in a town in the northern La Libertad region, Patas Mayor Aldo Marino told local television. Police reported the deaths of 13 miners in the same area last May as criminal gangs sought to expand their control in the area.

"According to information I received from the police, three people died at the entrance to the mine, and seven are missing," Marino told Canal N, adding that reports from others nearby indicate that the death toll could be higher.

Police did not confirm the attack, and government officials were unavailable for comment.

Add

The publication notes that Patas has become Peru's main gold mining area, mainly due to small artisanal or informal mines operating under temporary government permits called REINFO.

However, thousands of permits are used by illegal miners who, according to police and industry sources, steal ore from other miners by cooperating with criminal groups.

In December, the Peruvian government extended the REINFO permits for one year, the fifth such extension in a decade. In July, more than 50,000 small-scale miners, more than half, were excluded from the program, leaving just over 30,000 to formalize their operations.

In 2024, Peru exported $15.5 billion worth of gold, significantly more than the $11 billion recorded in the previous year. According to local industry and the country's financial supervisory body, about 40% of the gold is of illegal origin.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
New Year
Gold
Peru
Reuters