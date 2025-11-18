UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Gaza peace plan

On Monday, November 17, the UN Security Council approved a resolution by the United States of America supporting President Donald Trump's proposed plan to end hostilities in Gaza and form an international contingent to stabilize the situation in the area. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.

Details

The majority of Security Council members voted for the document, while Russia and China abstained.

The document states that member countries can join Trump's "Peace Council" - a temporary body that will oversee the reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza.

In addition, the resolution allows for the deployment of international stabilization forces, which should ensure the demilitarization of the enclave, including the seizure of weapons and the elimination of military facilities.

In its statement, Hamas reiterated that it would not disarm: "The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism over the Gaza Strip, which our people and its factions reject."

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz called the resolution "a possible path to Palestinian self-determination."

The Palestinian Authority positively assessed the adoption of the resolution and declared its readiness to participate in its implementation. According to diplomats, its support was key to Russia not vetoing it.

The document caused discussions in Israel, as it contains provisions on the possibility of creating a Palestinian state in the future. The resolution states that after the completion of reforms of the Palestinian Authority and the reconstruction of Gaza, "conditions for real movement towards Palestinian self-determination and statehood may finally emerge."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from right-wing coalition partners, stated the day before that Israel continues to oppose the creation of a Palestinian state and promised to achieve the demilitarization of Gaza "the easy way or the hard way."

Recall

It was previously reported that the UN Security Council would vote on a US resolution supporting Donald Trump's plan for the future of Gaza. The document received support from several Arab countries but drew objections from Israel and Hamas.

