UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Gaza peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On November 17, the UN Security Council adopted a US resolution supporting Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in Gaza and form an international contingent. Russia and China abstained, and Hamas refused to disarm.

UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Gaza peace plan

On Monday, November 17, the UN Security Council approved a resolution by the United States of America supporting President Donald Trump's proposed plan to end hostilities in Gaza and form an international contingent to stabilize the situation in the area. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.

Details

The majority of Security Council members voted for the document, while Russia and China abstained.

The document states that member countries can join Trump's "Peace Council" - a temporary body that will oversee the reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza.

Gaza residents paid $2,000 for a flight to South Africa17.11.25, 18:53 • 2238 views

In addition, the resolution allows for the deployment of international stabilization forces, which should ensure the demilitarization of the enclave, including the seizure of weapons and the elimination of military facilities.

In its statement, Hamas reiterated that it would not disarm: "The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism over the Gaza Strip, which our people and its factions reject."

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz called the resolution "a possible path to Palestinian self-determination."

The Palestinian Authority positively assessed the adoption of the resolution and declared its readiness to participate in its implementation. According to diplomats, its support was key to Russia not vetoing it.

Palestinian group claims Israeli forces killed local leader in Gaza17.11.25, 17:36 • 2570 views

The document caused discussions in Israel, as it contains provisions on the possibility of creating a Palestinian state in the future. The resolution states that after the completion of reforms of the Palestinian Authority and the reconstruction of Gaza, "conditions for real movement towards Palestinian self-determination and statehood may finally emerge."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from right-wing coalition partners, stated the day before that Israel continues to oppose the creation of a Palestinian state and promised to achieve the demilitarization of Gaza "the easy way or the hard way."

Recall

It was previously reported that the UN Security Council would vote on a US resolution supporting Donald Trump's plan for the future of Gaza. The document received support from several Arab countries but drew objections from Israel and Hamas.

South Africa investigates "cleansing" of Palestinians from Gaza17.11.25, 18:36 • 2308 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Palestinian National Authority
Reuters
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
China
United States
Gaza Strip