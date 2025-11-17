Gaza residents paid $2,000 for a flight to South Africa

Gaza residents said they paid $2,000 each for a seat on a flight that was supposed to take their families to South Africa. The tour was organized by a group that offered an exit from the devastated enclave. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Two Palestinians interviewed by Reuters said they were among 130 people allowed into South Africa after being bused out of Gaza and flying from an Israeli airport, arriving in Johannesburg via Nairobi. They said they spent $2,000 each for a "ticket" on the plane.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said: "South African authorities are investigating what he called suspicious circumstances surrounding the arrival of the plane." He added that the government has long supported Palestinian national aspirations and accuses Israel of genocide in the war in Gaza.