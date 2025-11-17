Gaza residents paid $2,000 for a flight to South Africa

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
04:21 PM • 5880 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 13177 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 15497 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 16720 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 18934 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 19121 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 43216 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25314 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19457 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21775 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.6m/s
77%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 25792 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 24438 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importanceNovember 17, 09:49 AM • 19104 views
Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient01:02 PM • 7552 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 12236 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 43219 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 79219 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 73152 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 130048 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 108048 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 12326 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 24512 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 25862 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 20298 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 39480 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
The New York Times

Gaza residents paid $2,000 for a flight to South Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Gaza residents paid $2,000 each for a seat on a flight organized by a group offering departure from the enclave to South Africa. Two Palestinians said that 130 people flew from Israel to Johannesburg via Nairobi.

Gaza residents paid $2,000 for a flight to South Africa

Gaza residents said they paid $2,000 each for a seat on a flight that was supposed to take their families to South Africa. The tour was organized by a group that offered an exit from the devastated enclave. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Two Palestinians interviewed by Reuters said they were among 130 people allowed into South Africa after being bused out of Gaza and flying from an Israeli airport, arriving in Johannesburg via Nairobi. They said they spent $2,000 each for a "ticket" on the plane.

Recall

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said: "South African authorities are investigating what he called suspicious circumstances surrounding the arrival of the plane." He added that the government has long supported Palestinian national aspirations and accuses Israel of genocide in the war in Gaza.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
South Africa
Gaza Strip