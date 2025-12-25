Photo: footmercato

Burundian midfielder Igiraneza Aime Guerric, a player for second-division club Le Guépier-du-Lac, died after collapsing during a match against LLB Amasipiri Never Give Up at the Ngaraga National Technical Center. This was reported by UNN with reference to Footmercato.

Details

Despite prompt medical attention on the field and the intervention of emergency services, the player died during transport to the hospital. The Burundi Football Federation issued a statement expressing condolences to the player's family and club, without specifying the exact circumstances of his death. - the publication states.

However, according to several eyewitness accounts, the player accidentally swallowed a gris-gris coin he was holding in his mouth during the match, leading to serious complications. This coin is sometimes used in certain witchcraft rituals still practiced in Burundian football. Although the player had previously denied involvement in such practices, this tragedy has reignited discussions about their danger.

At the same time, there is currently no official information about the cause of death.

Recall

Cristiano Ronaldo officially announced that the 2026 World Cup will be the last of his career. The footballer, who will be 41 years old, confirmed this during a speech at the TOURISE tourism forum in Saudi Arabia.