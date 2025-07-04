Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +35° and thunderstorms: detailed forecast for July 4 4 July 2025

The weather in Ukraine on Friday, July 4, will be hot. In all regions of the country, the air temperature during the day will range from +28 to +33 degrees; in the south, up to +35 degrees. However, part of Ukraine will be covered by rains, with possible thunderstorms and gusts of wind in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the heat wave that came to the country will give way to coolness on Friday in some northern and western regions, where thunderstorms are also expected. However, in most territories at the end of the working week, hot weather and variable cloudiness without precipitation will prevail. The lowest night air temperature of +14 degrees is expected on this day in the Luhansk region, the highest daytime temperature of +34 degrees in the central region and in the south.

In the western regions, variable cloudiness without precipitation, in places short-term rain, thunderstorm. The average daytime air temperature will be +29 +31 degrees.

In the northern regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. Daytime temperature +24 +30 degrees.

In the central regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Air temperature during the day +31 +34 degrees.

In the southern regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. During the day, +32 +34 degrees are expected.

In the eastern regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +29 +32 degrees.

In Crimea, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. During the day, the air will warm up to +30 +32 degrees.

In Kyiv on July 4, there will be variable cloudiness. Forecasters predict rain with thunderstorms on this day.

The wind on this day will be north-westerly at a speed of 5-10 m/s. There will also be strong gusts of wind - 15-20 m/s.

Temperature during the day 30-32°.

