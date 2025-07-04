Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +35° and thunderstorms: detailed forecast for July 4 4 July 2025

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 14 injured
10:36 PM • 36836 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 14 injured
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 90144 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 72770 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 71355 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 85258 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 102256 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 66810 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 67778 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 41813 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30063 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.1m/s
66%
751mm
Popular news
Drone attack: debris fell on the roof of a residential building in Kyiv, medics are heading to the sceneJuly 3, 07:00 PM • 5005 views
Drone attack on Kyiv: debris found near educational institution and residential buildingsJuly 3, 07:52 PM • 11435 views
Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoffJuly 3, 09:32 PM • 12026 views
US Senators investigate Trump's five-month pause in sanctions against Russia10:02 PM • 3501 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damaged11:49 PM • 8180 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 63144 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 68941 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 64989 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 77933 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 124147 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 91353 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 72407 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 78164 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 83251 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 136563 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +35° and thunderstorms: detailed forecast for July 4 4 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

On July 4, hot weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +35° in the south. Parts of the country will be covered by rain with thunderstorms and gusts of wind, especially the northern and western regions.

Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +35° and thunderstorms: detailed forecast for July 4

The weather in Ukraine on Friday, July 4, will be hot. In all regions of the country, the air temperature during the day will range from +28 to +33 degrees; in the south, up to +35 degrees. However, part of Ukraine will be covered by rains, with possible thunderstorms and gusts of wind in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the heat wave that came to the country will give way to coolness on Friday in some northern and western regions, where thunderstorms are also expected. However, in most territories at the end of the working week, hot weather and variable cloudiness without precipitation will prevail. The lowest night air temperature of +14 degrees is expected on this day in the Luhansk region, the highest daytime temperature of +34 degrees in the central region and in the south.

In the western regions, variable cloudiness without precipitation, in places short-term rain, thunderstorm. The average daytime air temperature will be +29 +31 degrees.

In the northern regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. Daytime temperature +24 +30 degrees.

In the central regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Air temperature during the day +31 +34 degrees.

In the southern regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. During the day, +32 +34 degrees are expected.

In the eastern regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +29 +32 degrees.

In Crimea, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. During the day, the air will warm up to +30 +32 degrees.

In Kyiv on July 4, there will be variable cloudiness. Forecasters predict rain with thunderstorms on this day.

The wind on this day will be north-westerly at a speed of 5-10 m/s. There will also be strong gusts of wind - 15-20 m/s.

Temperature during the day 30-32°.

US Independence Day, Ukraine's Forensic Expert Day, and National Police Day: What's celebrated on July 404.07.25, 04:30 • 337 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9