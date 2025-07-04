$41.810.01
en
Publications
Exclusives
US Independence Day, Ukraine's Forensic Expert Day, and National Police Day: What's celebrated on July 4 4 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

On July 4, the USA celebrates the 249th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In Ukraine, this day marks Forensic Expert Day and National Police Day, as well as Country Music Day.

US Independence Day, Ukraine's Forensic Expert Day, and National Police Day: What's celebrated on July 4

Today, July 4, Americans celebrate the 249th anniversary of US Independence, while in Ukraine, forensic experts and police officers celebrate their professional holiday, writes UNN

Details 

US Independence Day 

Today, the United States of America celebrates the 249th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence from the United Kingdom of Great Britain, signed on July 4, 1776. On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, according to which the North American colonies separated from Great Britain. However, it was only after the Anglo-American War of 1812 that the celebration became a tradition throughout the country. Founding Father and second US President John Adams was the only president who refused to celebrate the country's birthday on July 4, because he considered July 2 to be the true Independence Day.

It was on that day in 1776 that the Continental Congress voted for the resolution on independence, although the Declaration of Independence was adopted two days later. Adams was so adamant that he rejected invitations to celebrations. But ironically, he died on the 50th anniversary of independence on July 4, 1826.

Zelenskyy met with American businesses: expects support in relations with the USA02.07.25, 22:04 • 1462 views

Day of Forensic Expert of Ukraine 

Also today, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Forensic Expert. In June 2009, the then President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko, "taking into account the importance of forensic activity in ensuring justice, protecting human rights and freedoms, and in support of public initiative," decided to establish a professional holiday in Ukraine – the Day of Forensic Expert, to be celebrated annually on July 4.

The profession of a forensic expert is very important, because it is with their help that justice is served not on assumptions, but on facts and evidence. Thanks to these specialists, the innocent are acquitted and the guilty are punished for crimes. The course of a crime investigation depends on the accuracy and objectivity of the examinations.

There are a large number of various forensic examinations. In particular, forensic studies are divided into traceological, explosive-technical, biological, handwriting, linguistic, etc.

It is believed that the world's first forensic criminalistics laboratory was created in 1910 by the father of modern criminalistics, Edmond Locard.

Jury partially acquitted Diddy: human trafficking and racketeering charges dropped02.07.25, 17:13 • 1289 views

Day of the National Police of Ukraine 

In addition, today Ukraine celebrates the Day of the National Police of Ukraine. In 2015, the then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, "taking into account the importance and role of the National Police of Ukraine in fulfilling tasks of protecting human rights and freedoms, combating crime, maintaining public safety and order," decided to establish a holiday in Ukraine - the Day of the National Police of Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on August 4 - on the day the President of Ukraine signed the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police."

Starting from 2018, Poroshenko amended the said decree and the Day of the National Police of Ukraine began to be celebrated on July 4. 

After the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, the reform of the law enforcement system gradually began. In 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On the National Police." In parallel, the Patrol Police was being created.

On July 4, 2015, the first patrol police officers of Ukraine took the oath on Sophia Square in Kyiv. It is in honor of this event that the Day of the National Police of Ukraine is celebrated on July 4.

By the summer of 2016, the Patrol Police had already been formed in all regional centers of Ukraine.

At the same time, the regional departments and other units of the old police were being reformed into police units.

Today, police officers not only stand guard over law and order, but also достойно repel Russian occupiers. In particular, in 2023, within the framework of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' "Offensive Guard" campaign, the Department of Special Purpose Police "United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut" was created. 

Over 15 thousand police officers perform combat missions05.11.24, 16:36 • 19324 views

Country Music Day 

Music lovers can join the celebration of Country Music Day today. Country is a musical genre that originated from the folk music of British settlers in the USA, which continued the traditions of epic Celtic ballads and folk dance forms. Country music began to gain commercial popularity in the 1920s.

Country Music Day began to be celebrated in 1950, when the Country Music Disc Jockey Association initiated the celebration of this day in honor of James Charles Rodgers – a singer, songwriter, and a person who stood at the origins of modern country.

Author of legendary music for "Mission: Impossible" dies27.06.25, 08:22 • 3974 views

Church holiday 

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Saint Andrew, Archbishop of Crete.

According to tradition, Andrew was mute until the age of seven, but through prayer he was miraculously healed and began to speak.

Since then, he decided to dedicate his life to serving the Lord, and after some time he took monastic vows and entered a monastery in Jerusalem.

Andrew was a preacher and theologian, his most famous work is the Great Canon.

As Archbishop of Crete, Andrew participated in the Sixth Ecumenical Council in Constantinople.

Everyone who supports aggression or justifies it has no place in Ukraine and will not have one: Zelenskyy on Onufriy02.07.25, 18:55 • 1329 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
