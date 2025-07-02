$41.820.04
Zelenskyy met with American businesses: expects support in relations with the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of American companies, emphasizing the importance of their work in Ukraine and support in relations with the USA. He stressed that American systems in Ukraine protect not only people but also businesses.

Zelenskyy met with American businesses: expects support in relations with the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of American companies, entrepreneurs – members of the American Chamber of Commerce. He emphasized that he counts on the voice of American business in our relations with the USA, UNN reports.

We talked about how important it is to work in Ukraine and with Ukraine – to pay taxes, preserve and create new jobs. We also count on the voice of American business in our relations with the USA. Our defense is common, and American systems in Ukraine protect not only people's lives, but also businesses.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the Head of State, "we are systematically building up our cooperation: from reconstruction to defense and technology."

We must implement everything. We are also doing what is necessary to ensure that entrepreneurs are heard, and that the rules of the game are equal and fair for everyone. I thank all companies and entrepreneurs who support Ukrainian defense and continue to work in Ukraine to strengthen our common resilience.

- the President summarized.

Yermak discussed defense support for Ukraine and strengthening air defense with a representative of the House of Representatives of Congress02.07.25, 21:58 • 592 views

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha regarding relations with the US, particularly concerning the supply of defense support and air defense support.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
United States Chamber of Commerce
United States Department of Defense
White House
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
