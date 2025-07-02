$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Yermak discussed defense support for Ukraine and strengthening air defense with a representative of the House of Representatives of Congress

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 589 views

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a conversation with the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress, Brian Mast. They discussed defense support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA, and the situation in the Middle East.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a conversation with the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress, Brian Mast. They discussed defense support for Ukraine and strengthening air defense, the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA, and the situation in the Middle East. Yermak reported this on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

I had a phone conversation with the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress, Brian Mast. The main topic was defense support for Ukraine and strengthening our air defense. Russia continues massive missile strikes on our cities. In these conditions, air defense systems are a matter of life for millions of Ukrainians. We are ready to purchase additional systems from the USA — as a strategic step to strengthen our defense 

- Yermak wrote.

Also discussed were the results of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Washington; the outcomes of the NATO summit in The Hague and the meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump; the situation in the Middle East and President Trump's efforts to resolve the conflict with Iran.

It was confirmed: support for Ukraine in the US Congress remains unchanged. We agreed to maintain constant dialogue and close coordination on defense, security, and joint solutions 

- Yermak added.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is halting the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha regarding relations with the US, particularly concerning the supply of defense support and air defense support.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
United States Department of Defense
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
