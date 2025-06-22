$41.690.00
The National Guard introduced the bottling of drinking water for fighters into flexible pouches: how it works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The National Guard of Ukraine has introduced a new system for providing water to servicemen using "doy-pack" pouches. This system allows bottling up to 15 pouches per minute and ensures mobility, speed, and safety in the field.

The National Guard introduced the bottling of drinking water for fighters into flexible pouches: how it works

The National Guard of Ukraine has implemented an innovative system for providing water to servicemen - dispensing into flexible "doy-pack" pouches. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the National Guard on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that this solution is also used in armies around the world, particularly in the US. It has a number of advantages, especially when used directly in combat conditions.

One of these systems, which we are currently using, allows us to dispense up to 10-15 packages per minute and provides mobility, speed, and safety in field conditions

- the message reads.

It is indicated that at the front, 0.25 L pouches have advantages over traditional flasks or larger bottles:

  • minimum weight - maximum efficiency. Pouches are significantly lighter than bottles or flasks, take up less space in equipment, and are ideal for tight placement in vehicles, armored vehicles, or individual backpacks;
    • convenient to drink water on the go. The spout allows you to quench your thirst without fully opening the package - without unnecessary movements and water loss even when moving;
      • hygiene and safety. A single-use sealed portion minimizes the risk of contaminating all water in case of damage. One package is essentially a portion for one soldier. Again - hygiene;
        • universal delivery: drone delivery - to advanced positions, placement in pockets, backpacks, vests - for personal carrying;
          • precise dosing - control of soldier provision. Portion packaging allows for rational allocation of supplies - especially during prolonged or intensive combat operations;
            • strength and durability. Pouches withstand drops, are resistant to punctures and temperature changes.

              This is an example of how modern technologies help adapt logistics to the realities of war

              - the message reads.

              The National Guard added that the doy-pack dispensing system is not just a convenience, it is "a new standard for providing military personnel" during combat missions.

              Recall

              In early May, six National Guard commanders responsible for material and technical support were suspended from their positions. This was related to NABU searches regarding possible tender violations.

              The National Guard has cancelled the tender for the procurement of equipment for dispersing protests. 11.06.25, 20:08 • 6004 views

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

              SocietyWar
              National Guard of Ukraine
