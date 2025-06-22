The National Guard introduced the bottling of drinking water for fighters into flexible pouches: how it works

The National Guard of Ukraine has implemented an innovative system for providing water to servicemen - dispensing into flexible "doy-pack" pouches. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the National Guard on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that this solution is also used in armies around the world, particularly in the US. It has a number of advantages, especially when used directly in combat conditions.

One of these systems, which we are currently using, allows us to dispense up to 10-15 packages per minute and provides mobility, speed, and safety in field conditions - the message reads.

It is indicated that at the front, 0.25 L pouches have advantages over traditional flasks or larger bottles:

minimum weight - maximum efficiency. Pouches are significantly lighter than bottles or flasks, take up less space in equipment, and are ideal for tight placement in vehicles, armored vehicles, or individual backpacks;

convenient to drink water on the go. The spout allows you to quench your thirst without fully opening the package - without unnecessary movements and water loss even when moving;

hygiene and safety. A single-use sealed portion minimizes the risk of contaminating all water in case of damage. One package is essentially a portion for one soldier. Again - hygiene;

universal delivery: drone delivery - to advanced positions, placement in pockets, backpacks, vests - for personal carrying;

precise dosing - control of soldier provision. Portion packaging allows for rational allocation of supplies - especially during prolonged or intensive combat operations;

strength and durability. Pouches withstand drops, are resistant to punctures and temperature changes.

This is an example of how modern technologies help adapt logistics to the realities of war - the message reads.

The National Guard added that the doy-pack dispensing system is not just a convenience, it is "a new standard for providing military personnel" during combat missions.

