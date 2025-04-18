A dangerous substance was found in baby food: the State Consumer Service has withdrawn the product from circulation.

Ochratoxin A was found in baby food produced by Suomen Nestle Oy, which was exported to Ukraine from Finland. Experts withdrew this product from circulation for further destruction. This is reported by the Main Department of the State Food and Consumer Service in the Lviv region reports UNN.

In connection with the notification regarding food and feed RASFF regarding the detection of ochratoxin A in baby food exported from the Republic of Finland (manufacturer: Suomen Nestle Oy) to Ukraine (recipients: NESTLE UKRAINE LLC), specialists conducted an unscheduled inspection of NestleUkraine LLC - the message says.

According to the results of the inspection, experts withdrew from circulation "Gerber vegetable and meat puree with pieces "Italian Lunch" for children from 10 months. Sterilized" (batch No. 4304012001 and batch No. 5029012001) for further destruction of this product.

"A decision has been made to recall and withdraw from circulation for further destruction the food product "Gerber vegetable and meat puree with pieces "Italian Lunch" for children from 10 months. Sterilized", - noted in the Main Department of the State Food and Consumer Service of the Lviv region.

Let's add

Ochratoxin A is an organic compound produced by microscopic mold fungi. It is a food contaminant that poses a threat to human health and life. Extremely toxic neurotoxin has strong nephro- and hepatotoxicity, immunosuppressor, causes immunodeficiency states.

