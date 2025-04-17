In Dnipro, the building of the Medical University, which has the status of an architectural monument, was damaged as a result of a direct hit

As a result of the Russian attack, the buildings of the higher medical education institution in Dnipro were seriously damaged. Students and employees of the medical university were not injured as a result of this attack, but two adults and one child died in the city, and a total of 31 people were injured (five of them are children).



UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro, the buildings of the higher medical education institution and its dormitories were seriously damaged.

In one of the educational buildings, which has the status of an architectural monument, half of the roof was destroyed as a result of a direct hit, and the floor slabs of the fourth floor collapsed.

Another building - according to preliminary information, all windows were broken and classrooms were damaged.

Currently, these buildings are unsuitable for learning.

Four dormitories of the medical university were also damaged.



In one of them, after a direct hit by a drone, part of the building was destroyed, the roof was damaged, and windows were broken. - writes the Ministry of Health.

Almost 100% of the windows were also broken in other dormitories. Fortunately, none of the students and staff were injured.

Consequences of the occupiers' attack on Dnipro - people died, many were injured

Two adults and one child died. 31 people were injured, including five children. 16 patients remain in medical facilities.

Reminder

UNN reported that on the night of Thursday, April 17, the occupiers launched a drone strike on the city of Dnipro. The attack resulted in numerous casualties and destruction.