President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10549 views

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40656 views

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43054 views

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77540 views

07:43 AM • 31211 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86624 views

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68780 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153405 views

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88834 views

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90776 views

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

08:32 AM • 50829 views
12:10 PM • 462 views

08:32 AM • 52263 views

Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77565 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86640 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153413 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

10:07 AM • 14665 views

09:33 AM • 15443 views

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30311 views

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28809 views

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41001 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The SES denied information about chemical poisoning of rescuers after inspecting drone fragments in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5164 views

The SES denied information about the hospitalization of two rescuers with chemical poisoning after inspecting drone fragments in Poltava region. They stated that this is not true.

Rescuers have denied reports of the alleged poisoning of two State Emergency Service employees after inspecting the site of the Shahed crash in the Poltava region. This was reported by the SES press service, writes UNN.

Details

Fake information is circulating online that on April 15, 2025, two SES employees were hospitalized in serious condition with chemical poisoning after inspecting the crash site of a UAV (the so-called "Shahed") in the Poltava region.

We officially declare that this information is not true. No cases of chemical poisoning among rescuers as a result of inspecting the UAV crash site in the Poltava region have been recorded,

- the statement reads.

The rescuers reminded that all operational information is published only from official and verified sources - on the pages of the SES, regional administrations, defense forces and other authorized structures.

Occupants attack the Defense Forces with ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type - Armed Forces of Ukraine01.04.25, 23:00 • 11859 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
