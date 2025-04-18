The SES denied information about chemical poisoning of rescuers after inspecting drone fragments in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
The SES denied information about the hospitalization of two rescuers with chemical poisoning after inspecting drone fragments in Poltava region. They stated that this is not true.
Rescuers have denied reports of the alleged poisoning of two State Emergency Service employees after inspecting the site of the Shahed crash in the Poltava region. This was reported by the SES press service, writes UNN.
Details
Fake information is circulating online that on April 15, 2025, two SES employees were hospitalized in serious condition with chemical poisoning after inspecting the crash site of a UAV (the so-called "Shahed") in the Poltava region.
We officially declare that this information is not true. No cases of chemical poisoning among rescuers as a result of inspecting the UAV crash site in the Poltava region have been recorded,
The rescuers reminded that all operational information is published only from official and verified sources - on the pages of the SES, regional administrations, defense forces and other authorized structures.
