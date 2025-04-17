Queues are observed on the border with Poland: what is known

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11498 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57901 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57038 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65957 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65438 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59711 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52577 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
April 17, 03:30 PM • 57901 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62271 views

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77052 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116449 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125076 views
Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3928 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22251 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26714 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121611 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63362 views
Queues are observed on the border with Poland: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1990 views

There is a congestion of transport at the "Krakivets" checkpoint for entry and exit from Ukraine. Border guards advise choosing other checkpoints to avoid delays.

Queues are observed on the border with Poland: what is known

There is currently an accumulation of vehicles at the Krakivets checkpoint for entry and exit to/from Ukraine. This was reported by the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border, writes UNN.

Details

According to border guards, there is currently an accumulation of vehicles at the Krakivets checkpoint for entry and exit to and from Ukraine. This may lead to increased waiting times.

In order to avoid traffic jams and save time, border guards advise considering crossing the border through other checkpoints.

Plan your route in advance to make your trip comfortable and without unnecessary delays

- the border guards said.

Let us remind you

According to the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the eve of Easter, the passenger flow at the Ukrainian border is gradually increasing, with the entry into the country prevailing. Because of this, queues are possible in certain directions, especially on weekends.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

