Queues are observed on the border with Poland: what is known

There is currently an accumulation of vehicles at the Krakivets checkpoint for entry and exit to/from Ukraine. This was reported by the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border, writes UNN.

Details

According to border guards, there is currently an accumulation of vehicles at the Krakivets checkpoint for entry and exit to and from Ukraine. This may lead to increased waiting times.

In order to avoid traffic jams and save time, border guards advise considering crossing the border through other checkpoints.

Plan your route in advance to make your trip comfortable and without unnecessary delays - the border guards said.

Let us remind you

According to the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the eve of Easter, the passenger flow at the Ukrainian border is gradually increasing, with the entry into the country prevailing. Because of this, queues are possible in certain directions, especially on weekends.