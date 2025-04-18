$41.380.17
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Four people die and five are injured in fires in Ukraine every day - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5666 views

More than 240 fires occur in Ukraine every day, which take the lives of an average of four people, and five more are injured. About two thousand die in a year.

Every day in Ukraine, there are more than 240 fires, in which, according to statistics, about four people die and another five are injured. This was reported by Roman Tsyren, Head of the Department of Emergency Prevention of the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

In addition to the war, fires take the lives of our citizens every day. Every day, about four of our citizens die in fires on average, and five are injured. And more than 240 fires occur every day

- said Tsyren.

Tsyren noted that in annual terms, these figures turn into extremely alarming statistics: about two thousand people die in Ukraine every year from fires alone, and about five thousand are injured.

"On average, two thousand citizens die from fires alone every year, and five thousand may be injured," added Roman Tsyren.

He also stressed that the scale of losses from emergencies is enormous, considering also road accidents.

"If we equate and add here also road accidents, from which six thousand of our citizens die, then these are colossal losses of people that we suffer," the representative of the State Emergency Service summed up.

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a catering establishment.

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers eliminated a fire in an underground parking lot, a BMW car burned down.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

