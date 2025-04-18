It will be warm for Easter, but a change in weather is expected later - meteorologist

An atmospheric front will determine the weather in Ukraine on Saturday, April 19, rain is expected in some places, but on Easter, April 20, it will clear up and up to 24 degrees Celsius of heat is expected in some places, and the weather will change next weekend, forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

On Saturday, the atmospheric front will cause a slight decrease in air temperature and periodic short-term rains in the western part of Ukraine - said the weather forecaster.

According to her, +15...+19 degrees are expected in the west tomorrow afternoon. Dry, warm and mostly sunny weather will remain in the rest of Ukraine, maximum +20+24 degrees.

In Kyiv, according to Didenko, there will be no precipitation on April 19, +20...+22 degrees during the day.

Warm weather is expected throughout Ukraine on Easter, +20...+24 degrees. No precipitation, sunny everywhere, only in the western regions there is a possibility of light rain - wrote Didenko.

In Kyiv on April 20, according to her, sun and +20+22 degrees.

The warm weather will last all next week. However, please note that next weekend, April 26-27, the weather will change in Ukraine, rain, thunderstorms and a decrease in air temperature to +11...+17 degrees are expected - said the weather forecaster.

"In the meantime, warm spring, with a hint of summer, air reigns in Ukraine," Didenko said.

What will the weather be like in Ukraine for Easter: weather forecaster announces the forecast