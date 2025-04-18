$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10194 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39836 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42431 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76390 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30657 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85843 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68550 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152906 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88805 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90761 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
It will be warm for Easter, but a change in weather is expected later - meteorologist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5000 views

The meteorologist predicts warm weather for Easter, +20...+24 degrees, mostly without precipitation. However, colder weather and rain are expected next weekend.

It will be warm for Easter, but a change in weather is expected later - meteorologist

An atmospheric front will determine the weather in Ukraine on Saturday, April 19, rain is expected in some places, but on Easter, April 20, it will clear up and up to 24 degrees Celsius of heat is expected in some places, and the weather will change next weekend, forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

On Saturday, the atmospheric front will cause a slight decrease in air temperature and periodic short-term rains in the western part of Ukraine

- said the weather forecaster.

According to her, +15...+19 degrees are expected in the west tomorrow afternoon. Dry, warm and mostly sunny weather will remain in the rest of Ukraine, maximum +20+24 degrees.

In Kyiv, according to Didenko, there will be no precipitation on April 19, +20...+22 degrees during the day.

Warm weather is expected throughout Ukraine on Easter, +20...+24 degrees. No precipitation, sunny everywhere, only in the western regions there is a possibility of light rain

- wrote Didenko.

In Kyiv on April 20, according to her, sun and +20+22 degrees.

The warm weather will last all next week. However, please note that next weekend, April 26-27, the weather will change in Ukraine, rain, thunderstorms and a decrease in air temperature to +11...+17 degrees are expected

- said the weather forecaster.

"In the meantime, warm spring, with a hint of summer, air reigns in Ukraine," Didenko said.

What will the weather be like in Ukraine for Easter: weather forecaster announces the forecast 16.04.25, 12:29 • 6164 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
