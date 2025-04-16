What will the weather be like in Ukraine for Easter: weather forecaster announces the forecast

On Thursday, April 17, an anticyclone will come to Ukraine, and sunny and mostly dry weather will prevail throughout the country. This was reported on Facebook by synoptic Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Didenko, wind is expected from the south, it will be gusty on the right bank of the Dnieper, and lighter, moderate on the left bank. The air temperature at night is expected to be +6+12 degrees, during the day it will be +20+24 degrees. In coastal areas, +16+19 degrees are expected.

In Kyiv, the weather forecaster predicts sunny, dry, warm weather. The air temperature during the day is expected to be +20+22 degrees. Didenko also warned about strong magnetic storms on April 16 and 17.

Today and tomorrow - magnetic storms. Don't let them unbalance yourself, your gadgets, health and computers. Easter in Ukraine will be warm and sunny – wrote Didenko.

Let us remind you

The weather forecaster of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, Natalia Ptukha, reported that warm spring weather with light rains is expected in Ukraine this week. In the west of the country, the air temperature will warm up to +25 degrees.