What will the weather be like in Ukraine for Easter: weather forecaster announces the forecast

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17453 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75961 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40743 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46114 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 53076 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95366 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 87042 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35555 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60646 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109606 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.9m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75961 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 94614 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95366 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 87042 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185968 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 56072 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30444 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31401 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32605 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34837 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

What will the weather be like in Ukraine for Easter: weather forecaster announces the forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4756 views

An anticyclone will bring sunny weather to Ukraine.

What will the weather be like in Ukraine for Easter: weather forecaster announces the forecast

On Thursday, April 17, an anticyclone will come to Ukraine, and sunny and mostly dry weather will prevail throughout the country. This was reported on Facebook by synoptic Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Didenko, wind is expected from the south, it will be gusty on the right bank of the Dnieper, and lighter, moderate on the left bank. The air temperature at night is expected to be +6+12 degrees, during the day it will be +20+24 degrees. In coastal areas, +16+19 degrees are expected.

In Kyiv, the weather forecaster predicts sunny, dry, warm weather. The air temperature during the day is expected to be +20+22 degrees. Didenko also warned about strong magnetic storms on April 16 and 17.

Today and tomorrow - magnetic storms. Don't let them unbalance yourself, your gadgets, health and computers. Easter in Ukraine will be warm and sunny

– wrote Didenko.

Let us remind you

The weather forecaster of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, Natalia Ptukha, reported that warm spring weather with light rains is expected in Ukraine this week. In the west of the country, the air temperature will warm up to +25 degrees.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77