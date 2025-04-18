$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10514 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40569 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42983 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77413 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31143 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86542 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68756 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153359 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88832 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90775 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

The SBI exposed a scheme of fictitious employment of evaders in one of the centers of the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6952 views

An officer of the Ministry of Defense organized a scheme for booking conscripts for bribes from 8 to 10 thousand dollars. He оформлював "clients" for civilian positions, but they did not work.

The SBI exposed a scheme of fictitious employment of evaders in one of the centers of the Ministry of Defense

The State Bureau of Investigation has exposed the fictitious employment of men in one of the Ministry of Defense's Centers for the purpose of evading mobilization. This is reported by UNN with reference to DBR.

Details

Employees of the SBI, with the assistance of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, have notified a current officer of one of the Centers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who organized a scheme of illegal reservation of those liable for military service, of suspicion.

For money, the officer arranged his "clients" for civilian positions in the structure of the Center and other units of the Ministry of Defense. On the basis of the relevant orders, men received extracts on appointment and certificates of reservation. Subsequently, this data was entered into the Unified State Register of those liable for military service "Oberig"

- stated in the SBI.

The SBI also reported that thanks to connections and official powers, the person involved in the case had influence on TCC officials who entered the relevant information into the register.

The cost of such "services" ranged from 8 to 10 thousand US dollars. The officer received money in cash, on bank cards or in cryptocurrency

- the SBI said in a statement.

The "employees" employed in this way never went to work and did not perform any duties. Currently, investigators are checking the authenticity of the appointment orders and finding out whether these persons could also receive wages.

According to preliminary data, at least 50 people could have used the services of the attacker.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved. He may be imprisoned for a term of 10 years with confiscation of property.

Addendum

In the Chernivtsi region, a law enforcement officer who transported evaders for 20,000 euros will be tried.

SBI employees, together with the National Police, detained a forestry worker and a resident of the border area in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of evaders abroad.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
