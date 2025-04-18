The SBI exposed a scheme of fictitious employment of evaders in one of the centers of the Ministry of Defense

The State Bureau of Investigation has exposed the fictitious employment of men in one of the Ministry of Defense's Centers for the purpose of evading mobilization. This is reported by UNN with reference to DBR.

Details

Employees of the SBI, with the assistance of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, have notified a current officer of one of the Centers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who organized a scheme of illegal reservation of those liable for military service, of suspicion.

For money, the officer arranged his "clients" for civilian positions in the structure of the Center and other units of the Ministry of Defense. On the basis of the relevant orders, men received extracts on appointment and certificates of reservation. Subsequently, this data was entered into the Unified State Register of those liable for military service "Oberig" - stated in the SBI.

The SBI also reported that thanks to connections and official powers, the person involved in the case had influence on TCC officials who entered the relevant information into the register.

The cost of such "services" ranged from 8 to 10 thousand US dollars. The officer received money in cash, on bank cards or in cryptocurrency - the SBI said in a statement.

The "employees" employed in this way never went to work and did not perform any duties. Currently, investigators are checking the authenticity of the appointment orders and finding out whether these persons could also receive wages.

According to preliminary data, at least 50 people could have used the services of the attacker.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved. He may be imprisoned for a term of 10 years with confiscation of property.

Addendum

In the Chernivtsi region, a law enforcement officer who transported evaders for 20,000 euros will be tried.

SBI employees, together with the National Police, detained a forestry worker and a resident of the border area in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of evaders abroad.