Day of Monuments of History and Culture, Good Friday: what else is celebrated on April 18

Today, April 18, Ukraine and the world celebrate the International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as the Day of Monuments of History and Culture. This holiday is designed to draw attention to the preservation of cultural heritage — architectural masterpieces, historical buildings, archaeological sites and unique natural landscapes, writes UNN.

Day of Monuments of History and Culture of Ukraine

April 18 in Ukraine celebrates the Day of Monuments of History and Culture — an event that reminds us of the importance of preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the country. The holiday was introduced by Presidential Decree No. 1062/99 of August 23, 1999.

The purpose of this day is to draw public attention to the numerous objects of history, architecture and culture that reflect the centuries-old heritage of the Ukrainian people. The initiative is supported by scientists, architects, restorers and state institutions that take care of the protection of cultural heritage.

Destruction of cultural heritage sites: construction work in the historical part of Ostroh is being investigated in the Rivne region

International Day for Monuments and Historical Sites

The celebration of the Day of Monuments of History and Culture of Ukraine coincides with the International Day for Monuments and Sites, established in 1982 by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and supported by UNESCO.

This holiday emphasizes the importance of preserving cultural and historical sites, which are evidence of the uniqueness of different countries. Kyiv without St. Sophia Cathedral, India without the Taj Mahal or the USA without the Grand Canyon — all these places have historical and natural value for humanity.

The Ministry of Culture has included the Yevmeniy Zelensky estate in Kyiv in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine

Good Friday in the Western Christian tradition

Good Friday is one of the most important days in the Christian calendar, especially for Western Christians, when events related to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ are commemorated. It is part of Holy Week and is the culmination of Christ's suffering, which led to His death on the cross.

This day is dedicated to the memories of Jesus' condemnation to death, His journey to Golgotha, crucifixion, as well as death and removal from the cross. According to tradition, believers on this day celebrate Good Friday services, which focus on mourning prayers and reflections on the sacrifices of the Savior. It is also a day when worship services are held in many Christian communities to symbolize the last moments of Jesus' life, including processions and solemn readings of the Gospel about His death. In some cultures, Good Friday is preceded by special rites, such as "veneration of the cross," which is an important part of religious traditions.

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

World Amateur Radio Day

This unofficial holiday is dedicated to an intellectual hobby and passion that unites people who love radio and use it for self-expression and communication. This day was chosen to commemorate the creation of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU), which was founded on April 18, 1925 in Paris.

For amateur radio operators, this holiday is an opportunity to demonstrate their achievements in the field of radio engineering and to honor the rich experience of the community. On this day, various events are held, in particular, radio operators around the world conduct special broadcasts, exchange messages and organize events that increase the popularity of the amateur radio movement.

Public Broadcasting has a new chairman of the board: Mykola Chernotytskyi was elected

Pet Owners Independence Day

This humorous holiday originated in the United States, and it quickly gained popularity among animal lovers in various countries. The idea of Pet Owners Independence Day is that at least once a year it is worth imagining that our furry friends go to work instead of us, and we — rest, sleep or play all day.

On social networks, on this day, funny photos of cats in business suits or dogs at computers are published — in the role of "real employees".

The holiday also has another goal: to remind us that pets are full members of the family who deserve care, love and attention.

April 18 is a great occasion to thank your pet for the joy and support he gives every day.

First tails are already at home: in Kyiv, "cats have found owners" through the electronic application "Animal Adoption"

Commemoration of Saint Venerable John, disciple of Saint Gregory of Decapolis

On April 18, according to the new Christian calendar, believers celebrate the day of Saint John, a disciple of Saint Gregory of Decapolis. Saint John became a symbol of faith, courage and self-sacrifice in the struggle for his spiritual beliefs.

Saint John was born at the end of the 8th century. At a young age, he became a disciple of Saint Gregory of Decapolis, taking monastic vows in the Thessalonian monastery. Under the guidance of his spiritual mentor, John achieved high spiritual perfection.

When Emperor Leo the Armenian renewed the persecution of Orthodox Christians for the veneration of holy icons, Saint Gregory of Decapolis and his disciple John went to Constantinople to defend Orthodox beliefs. Despite the severe persecution, the holy men fearlessly preached the veneration of icons and fought for the faith. After Gregory's death in 820, his faithful disciple John soon departed to the Lord.

According to the new calendar, Anton, Vasyl, Viktor, Ivan, and Tamara celebrate their name day on this day.

A consecrated cross was installed on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra