Attack on Yuriy Makarov: the journalist's condition is satisfactory, the attacker is being searched for

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10013 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39431 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42123 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 75849 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30394 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85474 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68438 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152662 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88792 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90757 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 60544 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 44872 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 61263 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 28087 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 49414 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50768 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 75917 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85527 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152698 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107046 views
Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14270 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15069 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29146 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28508 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40717 views
Attack on Yuriy Makarov: the journalist's condition is satisfactory, the attacker is being searched for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5416 views

The condition of Yuriy Makarov, who was attacked with a knife in Kyiv, is satisfactory. The police are considering several versions, including the Russian trace, and have certain leads regarding the attacker.

Attack on Yuriy Makarov: the journalist's condition is satisfactory, the attacker is being searched for

The condition of journalist Yuriy Makarov, who was attacked with a knife by an unknown person in Kyiv, is satisfactory, he is in the hospital. Law enforcement officers have certain leads regarding the identification of the attacker. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the National Police, Yulia Girdvilis, on the telethon on Friday, reports UNN.

Details

"According to preliminary information, an unknown person stabbed the victim - a Ukrainian journalist. His condition is satisfactory, he is in the hospital. A criminal investigation is being conducted under Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm. Investigative actions are ongoing. A number of examinations have been ordered. The identity of the person involved in this attack is being established," Girdvilis said.

She noted that several versions of the reason for the attack on Makarov are being considered.

"Accordingly, several versions are being considered, including personal conflicts, an attack related to his professional activities. Also, one of the main versions is the Russian trace," Girdvilis said.

According to her, operational measures are ongoing to identify and detain the attacker.

When asked whether the investigation has come closer to identifying the attacker, Girdvilis replied: "We have certain leads, and we will definitely inform the public about further investigation based on the results."

Klymenko reported details of the attack on journalist Makarov and announced the main versions of the investigation17.04.25, 21:09 • 5070 views

Addition

In Kyiv, an unknown person attacked journalist Yuriy Makarov with a knife, he was hospitalized. The police opened a criminal investigation and seized material evidence.

Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko reported that after the attack on journalist Yuriy Makarov, investigative actions are ongoing, the identity of the attacker and possible motives are being established, the victim gave testimony.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Igor Klymenko
Kyiv
