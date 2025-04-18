Attack on Yuriy Makarov: the journalist's condition is satisfactory, the attacker is being searched for

The condition of journalist Yuriy Makarov, who was attacked with a knife by an unknown person in Kyiv, is satisfactory, he is in the hospital. Law enforcement officers have certain leads regarding the identification of the attacker. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the National Police, Yulia Girdvilis, on the telethon on Friday, reports UNN.

"According to preliminary information, an unknown person stabbed the victim - a Ukrainian journalist. His condition is satisfactory, he is in the hospital. A criminal investigation is being conducted under Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm. Investigative actions are ongoing. A number of examinations have been ordered. The identity of the person involved in this attack is being established," Girdvilis said.

She noted that several versions of the reason for the attack on Makarov are being considered.

"Accordingly, several versions are being considered, including personal conflicts, an attack related to his professional activities. Also, one of the main versions is the Russian trace," Girdvilis said.

According to her, operational measures are ongoing to identify and detain the attacker.

When asked whether the investigation has come closer to identifying the attacker, Girdvilis replied: "We have certain leads, and we will definitely inform the public about further investigation based on the results."

