Klymenko reported details of the attack on journalist Makarov and announced the main versions of the investigation

Yuriy Makarov received two stab wounds, but vital organs were not affected by the blows. The investigation is currently underway, considering two possible versions of the motives for the assassination attempt on the journalist's life - domestic and an assassination attempt organized by Russian special services. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Klymenko noted that the attack occurred on April 16, around 22:44. An unknown person approached Makarov and stabbed him twice. The journalist received two wounds: one on his arm, which indicates that he was defending himself, and the second in his torso. But according to the minister, this blow did not affect vital organs.

After the attack, Mr. Makarov personally called the police and received first medical aid from a patrol police officer. The investigation is currently underway. Klymenko said that one of the versions is domestic, the second is the version about the work of Russian special services. All versions are currently being checked.

"Yuriy Makarov is a well-known journalist and author of many materials covering the Russian-Ukrainian war," Klymenko said, commenting on the second version of the assassination attempt.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that on the evening of April 16, an unknown person attacked an employee of the national media institution and stabbed him. Law enforcement officers seized material evidence from the scene and opened a criminal investigation. The victim is Yuriy Makarov, executive producer of Suspilne Movlennya. The journalist was hospitalized in serious condition, his life is not in danger.

Also, UNN reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko indicated that he was monitoring the investigation process. Investigative actions are ongoing, examinations have been ordered, we are establishing the identity of the attacker and the likely motives for the crime.