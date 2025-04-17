$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Publications
Exclusives
Klymenko reported details of the attack on journalist Makarov and announced the main versions of the investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3864 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko spoke about the attack on Yuriy Makarov. Two versions are being considered: domestic and involvement of Russian special services, there is no threat to life.

Klymenko reported details of the attack on journalist Makarov and announced the main versions of the investigation

Yuriy Makarov received two stab wounds, but vital organs were not affected by the blows. The investigation is currently underway, considering two possible versions of the motives for the assassination attempt on the journalist's life - domestic and an assassination attempt organized by Russian special services. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Klymenko noted that the attack occurred on April 16, around 22:44. An unknown person approached Makarov and stabbed him twice. The journalist received two wounds: one on his arm, which indicates that he was defending himself, and the second in his torso. But according to the minister, this blow did not affect vital organs.

After the attack, Mr. Makarov personally called the police and received first medical aid from a patrol police officer. The investigation is currently underway. Klymenko said that one of the versions is domestic, the second is the version about the work of Russian special services. All versions are currently being checked.

"Yuriy Makarov is a well-known journalist and author of many materials covering the Russian-Ukrainian war," Klymenko said, commenting on the second version of the assassination attempt.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that on the evening of April 16, an unknown person attacked an employee of the national media institution and stabbed him. Law enforcement officers seized material evidence from the scene and opened a criminal investigation. The victim is Yuriy Makarov, executive producer of Suspilne Movlennya. The journalist was hospitalized in serious condition, his life is not in danger.

Also, UNN reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko indicated that he was monitoring the investigation process. Investigative actions are ongoing, examinations have been ordered, we are establishing the identity of the attacker and the likely motives for the crime.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Kyiv
