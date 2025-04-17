Attack on Yuriy Makarov: the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the identity of the attacker and possible motives are being established

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11477 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57839 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57018 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65941 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65423 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59705 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77108 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57839 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62248 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77026 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116438 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125067 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3912 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22230 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26707 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121605 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63356 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Attack on Yuriy Makarov: the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the identity of the attacker and possible motives are being established

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9110 views

Investigative actions are ongoing and the identity of the attacker is being established. The victim gave testimony, and the minister is monitoring the investigation of the attack.

Attack on Yuriy Makarov: the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the identity of the attacker and possible motives are being established

After the attack on journalist Yuriy Makarov, investigative actions are ongoing, the identity of the attacker and possible motives are being established, the victim has testified, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, indicating that he is monitoring the investigation process, writes UNN.

The leadership of the National Police reported to me on the progress of the investigation into the attack on a journalist in Kyiv. Investigative actions are ongoing, examinations have been ordered, we are establishing the identity of the attacker and the likely motives for the crime.

- Klymenko said in Telegram.

According to him, "the victim has already given his first testimony to the police." "If anyone has information about this attack, please inform the Kyiv police at 067 406 27 88 or 102," the minister said.

"I personally control the process of solving and investigating this outrageous crime," Klymenko emphasized.

Context

In Kyiv, an unknown person attacked journalist Yuriy Makarov with a knife, he was hospitalized. The police have opened a criminal investigation and seized material evidence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Igor Klymenko
Kyiv
