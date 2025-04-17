Attack on Yuriy Makarov: the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the identity of the attacker and possible motives are being established

After the attack on journalist Yuriy Makarov, investigative actions are ongoing, the identity of the attacker and possible motives are being established, the victim has testified, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, indicating that he is monitoring the investigation process, writes UNN.

The leadership of the National Police reported to me on the progress of the investigation into the attack on a journalist in Kyiv. Investigative actions are ongoing, examinations have been ordered, we are establishing the identity of the attacker and the likely motives for the crime. - Klymenko said in Telegram.

According to him, "the victim has already given his first testimony to the police." "If anyone has information about this attack, please inform the Kyiv police at 067 406 27 88 or 102," the minister said.

"I personally control the process of solving and investigating this outrageous crime," Klymenko emphasized.

Context

In Kyiv, an unknown person attacked journalist Yuriy Makarov with a knife, he was hospitalized. The police have opened a criminal investigation and seized material evidence.