The number of deaths in Kherson due to the Russian airstrike has risen to two

It is known about five injured and two dead in Kherson after the Russian attack on the Tavriyskyi microdistrict in the Central district of the city on April 17. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, we already have two dead as a result of today's air strike by Russian terrorists on the Central district of Kherson. A 55-year-old man, the father of a teenager in serious condition, sustained injuries incompatible with life, and our doctors are fighting for his life. - said the head of the city military administration, Roman Mrochko.

Let us remind you

In the morning, Russian troops struck Kherson from the air. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured, and doctors are fighting for his life. Three men were also injured.