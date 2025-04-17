The number of deaths in Kherson due to the Russian airstrike has risen to two

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11509 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57956 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57058 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65975 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65455 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59715 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52581 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55735 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58004 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77111 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57953 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62311 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77085 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116469 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125097 views
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3962 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22286 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26726 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121623 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63373 views
The number of deaths in Kherson due to the Russian airstrike has risen to two

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8576 views

The number of deaths as a result of the Russian airstrike on the Tavriyskyi microdistrict of Kherson has risen to two. It is also known about five injured, among the dead is the father of a teenager.

The number of deaths in Kherson due to the Russian airstrike has risen to two

It is known about five injured and two dead in Kherson after the Russian attack on the Tavriyskyi microdistrict in the Central district of the city on April 17. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, we already have two dead as a result of today's air strike by Russian terrorists on the Central district of Kherson. A 55-year-old man, the father of a teenager in serious condition, sustained injuries incompatible with life, and our doctors are fighting for his life.

- said the head of the city military administration, Roman Mrochko.

Let us remind you

In the morning, Russian troops struck Kherson from the air. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured, and doctors are fighting for his life. Three men were also injured.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kherson
