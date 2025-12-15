Merz declares real chance for peace in Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that "there is a chance for real peace in Ukraine" and welcomed the greatest diplomatic efforts since the beginning of the war, UNN reports.

Details

Merz began a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, praising US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace.

He says that without the US president, there would not have been such positive dynamics as observed during the negotiations in Berlin.

"We have a chance for real peace in Ukraine" and welcomes the greatest diplomatic efforts since the beginning of the war, Merz noted.

"We know the price of war and we know the price of peace," he added, paying tribute to the key role played by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

He adds that he hopes for further progress this evening during dinner with European leaders, with territorial concessions remaining a key issue.

Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official

Recall

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.