Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner left the office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They are heading to a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with Zelenskyy

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have left the office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and are heading to a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported on the X network by CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, writes UNN.

Details

This meeting takes place amid a high level of security in Berlin, where Zelenskyy arrived to participate in an important peace summit.

Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a meeting with the American delegation

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin