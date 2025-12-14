Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with Zelenskyy

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have left the office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and are heading to a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported on the X network by CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, writes UNN.

This meeting takes place amid a high level of security in Berlin, where Zelenskyy arrived to participate in an important peace summit.

