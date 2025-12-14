Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with Zelenskyy
US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner left the office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They are heading to a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.
US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have left the office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and are heading to a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported on the X network by CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, writes UNN.
Details
This meeting takes place amid a high level of security in Berlin, where Zelenskyy arrived to participate in an important peace summit.
