Agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed means to support lasting peace: Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff released a report on a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov. As stated in the report, the parties "agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed the necessary deterrents to maintain a lasting peace." Negotiations will resume today to continue the discussion, UNN reports.

Details

The report states that over two days, Special Envoy for Peace Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Andriy Hnatov for a constructive discussion on moving towards a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

On December 5, the parties held their sixth meeting in the past two weeks.

Secretary Umerov confirmed that Ukraine's priority is to achieve a settlement that protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the security of Ukrainians, and creates a strong foundation for a prosperous democratic future.

The participants discussed the results of the recent meeting between the American and Russian sides and the steps that could lead to an end to this war. The Americans and Ukrainians also agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed the necessary deterrents to maintain a lasting peace. Both sides agreed that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a serious commitment to a long-term peace, including steps to de-escalate and stop the killings - the report says.

The parties also separately considered the agenda for future prosperity, aimed at supporting Ukraine's post-war recovery, joint US-Ukraine economic initiatives, and long-term recovery projects.

The American and Ukrainian sides emphasized that an end to the war and real steps towards a ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent a renewed aggression and implement a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's recovery, designed to make the country stronger and more prosperous than before the war, the report states.

The parties will resume negotiations on December 6 to continue the discussion.

Recall

On December 4, US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner already met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami.