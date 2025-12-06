Agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed means to support lasting peace: Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
07:49 AM • 132 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
04:00 AM • 7312 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 20378 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 32917 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 28130 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 50843 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 35897 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35422 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46022 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51434 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
86%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban raises the stakes: Hungary refuses to issue Eurobonds for aid to UkraineDecember 5, 09:59 PM • 8774 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideoDecember 5, 10:31 PM • 14590 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several citiesDecember 5, 11:54 PM • 14129 views
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis03:03 AM • 5424 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhoto03:34 AM • 13404 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 20797 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 36191 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 50843 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 47178 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 80595 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 20608 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 28899 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 31266 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 45215 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 44688 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed means to support lasting peace: Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, where the parties agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed deterrence measures to support lasting peace. Negotiations will resume today for further discussion.

Agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed means to support lasting peace: Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff released a report on a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov. As stated in the report, the parties "agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed the necessary deterrents to maintain a lasting peace." Negotiations will resume today to continue the discussion, UNN reports.

Details

The report states that over two days, Special Envoy for Peace Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Andriy Hnatov for a constructive discussion on moving towards a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

On December 5, the parties held their sixth meeting in the past two weeks.

Secretary Umerov confirmed that Ukraine's priority is to achieve a settlement that protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the security of Ukrainians, and creates a strong foundation for a prosperous democratic future.

The participants discussed the results of the recent meeting between the American and Russian sides and the steps that could lead to an end to this war. The Americans and Ukrainians also agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed the necessary deterrents to maintain a lasting peace. Both sides agreed that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a serious commitment to a long-term peace, including steps to de-escalate and stop the killings 

- the report says.

The parties also separately considered the agenda for future prosperity, aimed at supporting Ukraine's post-war recovery, joint US-Ukraine economic initiatives, and long-term recovery projects.

The American and Ukrainian sides emphasized that an end to the war and real steps towards a ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent a renewed aggression and implement a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's recovery, designed to make the country stronger and more prosperous than before the war, the report states.

The parties will resume negotiations on December 6 to continue the discussion.

Agreed to continue negotiations: another meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations on peace concluded in the USA06.12.25, 01:12 • 3956 views

Recall

On December 4, US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner already met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine