IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 9966 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 24699 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 35755 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 32519 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 54830 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 32700 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 53706 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24094 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 23240 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
European leaders warn Zelenskyy to be cautious in US's rapid pursuit of peace - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

European leaders are warning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to succumb to Russia's demands without ironclad security commitments from the United States. They advise clearly defining America's role in security guarantees for Kyiv before agreeing to Russia's demands.

European leaders warn Zelenskyy to be cautious in US's rapid pursuit of peace - WSJ

In recent days, European leaders have issued a stern warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: do not give in to Russia's demands without ironclad security commitments from the United States. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, this message reflects the growing caution of European leaders regarding Washington's rapid efforts to achieve a peace agreement, which have left them on the sidelines.

Specifically, according to two European diplomats familiar with the negotiations, European leaders advised their Ukrainian counterpart to clearly define America's role in security guarantees for Kyiv before agreeing to Russia's demands.

They noted that this message was conveyed during a phone call on Monday between Zelenskyy and European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. European leaders insisted on the primary role of the US in the security guarantees offered to Ukraine in any agreement.

There is growing concern in Kyiv and other European capitals that Washington has not explained in detail what it will do if Russia violates a potential peace agreement and attacks Ukraine again.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The warnings made in recent days are another example of European leaders' attempts to intervene in peace talks that the US has been conducting by addressing the Kremlin and Kyiv directly, largely without European involvement.

- the publication emphasizes.

Last month, Europe and Ukraine pushed for changes to improve conditions for Kyiv in a US-Hungarian peace plan that was developed with the participation of a Kremlin confidant.

This week, the European Union scaled back a plan to use billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, leaving cash in reserve that Europe could allow the US to use to encourage Moscow to reach a peace agreement.

According to diplomats, during Monday's conversation, Macron stated that Washington needs to send a clear message: the US must clearly explain how it will protect Ukraine before Kyiv agrees to the final terms of the agreement.

The Élysée Palace also did not respond to a request for comment.

Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leaders

Merz warned Zelenskyy to be very careful in the coming days, cautioning that the Americans are playing games with Ukraine and the Europeans, said one of the diplomats who was present at the conversation.

During recent conversations with American officials, European diplomats emphasized that they can only offer Ukraine clear security commitments after they know what role the US will play in supporting these plans.

This issue has plagued Western efforts to coordinate positions on peace talks throughout the year, particularly during a standoff in the Oval Office in February, when Zelenskyy's insistence on American security guarantees angered President Trump.

Ukraine has repeatedly argued that instead of membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the US and Europe should ensure its protection as a deterrent against a future Russian attack.

In August, the White House ruled out providing ground troops but pledged communications and other support to help Ukraine and its European allies.

In August, the White House ruled out providing ground troops but pledged communications and other support to help Ukraine and its European allies.

A draft peace proposal developed by the US last month committed several European countries and the US to a "decisive coordinated military response" in response to an attack.

Last week, Macron announced the creation of a new task force, including the US, to finalize the security guarantees that will be offered to Ukraine. According to two European diplomats, senior officials from France and the UK visited the US this week for talks on this matter.

Britain, France, and other European countries have stated that in the event of a peace agreement, they will send thousands of troops to Ukraine. However, these so-called assurance forces depend on a clear security guarantee from the US. Russia opposes the presence of any NATO member state troops in Ukraine.

Britain confirmed its readiness to deploy troops in Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia - The Guardian25.11.25, 15:33 • 3059 views

European officials say that Pentagon representatives have developed plans for Washington's potential security commitments, but a political decision on what commitments the US will undertake has not yet been made.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

Olga Rozgon

