Halloween with the Trumps: how the White House was decorated and what treats were given to children

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:17 PM • 2518 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 8650 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 12302 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 17843 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 22349 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 35337 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 18848 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 33991 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17024 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20349 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agencyOctober 31, 09:18 AM • 4810 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41020 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32439 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 16877 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18655 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18855 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 35359 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34008 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32594 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Lithuania
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18855 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 17032 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 31344 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 63802 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 67799 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Washington Post
Storm Shadow cruise missile
R-360 Neptune

Halloween with the Trumps: how the White House was decorated and what treats were given to children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

The White House greeted Americans on Halloween by releasing photos of Donald and Melania Trump handing out candy to children. The photos show the decorated White House lawn and the Trumps handing out candy to costumed children.

Halloween with the Trumps: how the White House was decorated and what treats were given to children

The White House congratulated Americans on Halloween, publishing photos of Donald and Melania Trump handing out sweets to children, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the First Lady of the USA on X.

Happy Halloween from the White House with Melania Trump and Donald Trump! 

- the message says.

The photos show the White House courtyard decorated for Halloween. The Trump couple hands out sweets to children dressed as monsters and fairies.

Addition

US President Joe Biden wittily bit three toddlers as he greeted employees' children at his last Halloween party at the White House.

Over the weekend, Shanghai police stepped up patrols in the city center to curb Halloween celebrations, which are considered the most international in China.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
China
United States