Halloween with the Trumps: how the White House was decorated and what treats were given to children

The White House congratulated Americans on Halloween, publishing photos of Donald and Melania Trump handing out sweets to children, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the First Lady of the USA on X.

Happy Halloween from the White House with Melania Trump and Donald Trump! - the message says.

The photos show the White House courtyard decorated for Halloween. The Trump couple hands out sweets to children dressed as monsters and fairies.

Addition

US President Joe Biden wittily bit three toddlers as he greeted employees' children at his last Halloween party at the White House.

Over the weekend, Shanghai police stepped up patrols in the city center to curb Halloween celebrations, which are considered the most international in China.