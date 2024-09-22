Umerov: Ukraine will receive F-16, Migare, and is negotiating Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters

Agreements have already been reached on the transfer of F-16s and Migare, and negotiations on Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters are ongoing. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in an interview with Rada TV channel, UNN reports .

Umerov says that Ukraine is currently holding talks with its allies to clarify the number of air brigades and aircraft needed, as Russia uses at least 300 different models of planes and helicopters.

"Last year we focused on training pilots, obtaining platforms and building infrastructure. This year, we are working to achieve superiority in the skies," Umerov said.

Ukrainian pilots are already training on F-16 in Romania - Umerov

The Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of expanding negotiations with partners to increase aviation resources and reported on the solutions that are currently being actively worked on.

"There are already agreements on the transfer of F-16s and Migare. Negotiations on Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters are ongoing. This is a very good list. We will soon have the results that we can announce," the Defense Minister emphasized.

