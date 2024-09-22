Umerov: Ukraine will receive F-16, Migare, and is negotiating Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112402 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187800 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148088 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149584 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141471 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192795 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182237 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104937 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Umerov: Ukraine will receive F-16, Migare, and is negotiating Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters

Umerov: Ukraine will receive F-16, Migare, and is negotiating Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47463 views

Work is underway to achieve superiority in the sky

Agreements have already been reached on the transfer of F-16s and Migare, and negotiations on Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters are ongoing. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in an interview with Rada TV channel, UNN reports .

Umerov says that Ukraine is currently holding talks with its allies to clarify the number of air brigades and aircraft needed, as Russia uses at least 300 different models of planes and helicopters.

"Last year we focused on training pilots, obtaining platforms and building infrastructure. This year, we are working to achieve superiority in the skies," Umerov said.

Ukrainian pilots are already training on F-16 in Romania - Umerov12.09.24, 17:55 • 21333 views

The Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of expanding negotiations with partners to increase aviation resources and reported on the solutions that are currently being actively worked on.

"There are already agreements on the transfer of F-16s and Migare. Negotiations on Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters are ongoing. This is a very good list. We will soon have the results that we can announce," the Defense Minister emphasized.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov saidthat Ukraine is capable of producing several million drones, part of which is financed by the state budget and the rest by international partners.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising