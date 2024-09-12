Ukrainian pilots are already training on F-16 in Romania - Umerov

A group of Ukrainian pilots is already undergoing training on F-16s in Romania, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said after a conversation with Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar, UNN reports.

"There will also be more F-16s in the Ukrainian skies: a group of our pilots is already undergoing training in Romania," Umerov said.

Ukrainian pilots arrive in Canada for F-16 training

Details

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the key topic of the conversation with his Romanian counterpart was strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles and drones.

"Soon Ukraine will receive a new Patriot air defense system from Romanian partners... I thanked my Romanian colleague, the people and the government of his country for supporting and strengthening our air defense," Umerov wrote.

In addition, the heads of the defense ministries of Ukraine and Romania agreed to continue cooperation.

"I am planning my visit to Romania," Umerov summarized.

Ukrainian pilots complete F-16 training in the United States