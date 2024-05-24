Ukrainian pilots complete F-16 training in the United States

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53685 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102306 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145465 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149937 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246031 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173186 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164625 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148204 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223438 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113015 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111973 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45943 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 58050 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96541 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36855 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246027 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223434 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209748 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235635 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222586 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53648 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29977 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36855 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111973 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112961 views
Ukrainian pilots complete F-16 training in the United States

Ukrainian pilots complete F-16 training in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113348 views

The first group of Ukrainian pilots completed training on F-16s at a U.S. military base in Arizona, a crucial step toward the deployment of modern American-made fighters in Ukrainian skies.

The first group of Ukrainian pilots has been trained on F-16 aircraft in the United States. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

US Air National Guard spokesman Captain Erin Hannigan said that the first group of Ukrainian pilots has completed training on F-16s at a military base in Arizona.

Erin Hannigan  noted that this event is a crucial step towards the launch of modern American-made fighters in the skies of Ukraine.

The pilots were trained at the 162nd Air Force Base of the National Guard in Tucson, but the number of pilots and the exact date of their graduation are not disclosed for security reasons.

According to the information, the pilots have now been sent to Europe for additional training.

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete US F-16 training by summer21.02.24, 02:46 • 31068 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising