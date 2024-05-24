Ukrainian pilots complete F-16 training in the United States

The first group of Ukrainian pilots has been trained on F-16 aircraft in the United States. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

US Air National Guard spokesman Captain Erin Hannigan said that the first group of Ukrainian pilots has completed training on F-16s at a military base in Arizona.

Erin Hannigan noted that this event is a crucial step towards the launch of modern American-made fighters in the skies of Ukraine.

The pilots were trained at the 162nd Air Force Base of the National Guard in Tucson, but the number of pilots and the exact date of their graduation are not disclosed for security reasons.

According to the information, the pilots have now been sent to Europe for additional training.

