First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete US F-16 training by summer

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91557 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109378 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156013 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252009 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226764 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38996 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73331 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41356 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34349 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66912 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252009 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226764 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225176 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91557 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66912 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73331 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
Actual
First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete US F-16 training by summer

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete US F-16 training by summer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31070 views

The first group of four Ukrainian pilots will complete training on F-16 fighter jets by summer, the Arizona National Guard reports.

The first four Ukrainian pilots plan to complete training on F-16 fighter jets by the summer, the Arizona National Guard reports, CNN reports UNN. The pilots began training in mid-October at the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Arizona. The Pentagon said the training process will last several months.

Details

The second group of four other pilots began training in January, while the third group of four is currently undergoing English language training, which is required to fly the fourth generation of American fighter jets.

All pilots are expected to complete their training between May and August, although the exact schedule depends on the progress of the program.

AddendumAddendum

For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking for F-16s, believing that the advanced American fighters would be able to challenge Russia's air force on the battlefield.

Last summer, a coalition of countries led by Denmark began training Ukrainian pilots on U.S. aircraft. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway have committed to providing Ukraine with F-16s after the training program is completed. The United States also pledged to approve the transfer of the aircraft once the training is complete.

10.10.23, 21:09 • 339143 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
cnnCNN
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
denmarkDenmark
norwayNorway
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising