First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete US F-16 training by summer

The first four Ukrainian pilots plan to complete training on F-16 fighter jets by the summer, the Arizona National Guard reports, CNN reports UNN. The pilots began training in mid-October at the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Arizona. The Pentagon said the training process will last several months.

The second group of four other pilots began training in January, while the third group of four is currently undergoing English language training, which is required to fly the fourth generation of American fighter jets.

All pilots are expected to complete their training between May and August, although the exact schedule depends on the progress of the program.

For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking for F-16s, believing that the advanced American fighters would be able to challenge Russia's air force on the battlefield.

Last summer, a coalition of countries led by Denmark began training Ukrainian pilots on U.S. aircraft. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway have committed to providing Ukraine with F-16s after the training program is completed. The United States also pledged to approve the transfer of the aircraft once the training is complete.