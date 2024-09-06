Ukrainian pilots arrive in Canada for F-16 training

This week, the first group of Ukrainian pilots arrived in Canada to take part in training that will prepare them for flights on the F-16. This was stated by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair during a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the government of the country.

Details

Blair announced that this week, pilots from the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived in Canada to begin training under FLIT. It is noted that Canada has taken over the leadership of the FLIT element of the US Air Force coalition to train pilots to fly the F-16. The initiative is designed for five years, with a total investment of 389 million US dollars.

As part of its support, Canada will also provide critical equipment and other support to Ukraine's air bases and fleets.

Addendum

Canada has also announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 80,840 CRV7 air-to-ground missiles and 1,300 warheads in the coming months.