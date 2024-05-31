Sweden will provide Ukraine with 6.5 billion euros within three years under the Security Agreement: What is known

As part of the security agreement signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, Sweden will provide about 6.5 billion euros over three years, which is approximately 2.2 billion euros per year. This is stated in the messageand on the official internet representation of the president, reports UNN.

During 2024-2026, Sweden will provide our Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of SEK 75 billion (about 6.5 billion euros), which will amount to approximately 2.2 billion euros per year. The amount of assistance will grow over the ten-year period of validity of the document.Military support for Ukraine covers aviation and air defense, armored vehicles, artillery, strengthening maritime security, mine clearance assistance and unmanned vehicles - the message says.

It is noted that under the agreement, Sweden will continue to transfer Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles to Ukraine, for which the partners will also work out the possibilities of joint production. It also provides for the provision of specialized ASC 890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of transferring JAS 39 Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, including appropriate training.

"Sweden will also support the development of Ukraine's modern military-industrial potential and develop bilateral cooperation on localization, repair, maintenance and production of Swedish defense products in our country," the report says.

The agreement will also address the support of the Ukrainian formula for peace, sanctions, compensation for damages and bringing the aggressor to justice, assistance in economic recovery, restoration, protection of critical infrastructure and support on Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership.

