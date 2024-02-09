ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Not only F-16s, but also Swedish Gripen: Ukrainian pilot tells which planes would help Ukraine in war

Not only F-16s, but also Swedish Gripen: Ukrainian pilot tells which planes would help Ukraine in war

Kyiv

A Ukrainian pilot said that the Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jet could significantly strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force due to its ability to perform both enemy air defense suppression and precision strikes.

The Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jet, which can perform both enemy air defense suppression and targeted fire strikes, could significantly strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force. This was stated in an interview with Voice of America by a Ukrainian pilot with the call sign Phantom, UNN reports.

Details

As the pilot told the publication, the A-10 attack aircraft is suitable for supporting ground forces from the air, but the current realities in the airspace along and near the combat line, as well as near the occupied territories, will not allow them to perform these tasks, because a very large aviation component is needed for cover, to clear the airspace from enemy firepower

However, he emphasized that Swedish Saab Gripen aircraft could cope with this task.

"Another thing is, for example, the Swedish-made Saab Gripen aircraft. This is a very modern aircraft, it has undergone many stages of modernization, and now the official fleet that the Swedish Air Force has in its inventory can perform both enemy air defense suppression, targeted fire, and what is called in English a standoff weapon, that is, a weapon at a distance that does not allow you to hit your aircraft. And it also has great potential against enemy aircraft, and the ones that Russia currently has at its disposal, the Su-35 and Su-30, the latest generation Gripen can match," Phantom said.

Recall

In December , it became knownthat Sweden was considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets, consultations are underway, and Ukrainian pilots have already tested the aircraft in Sweden.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
saab-jas-39-gripenSaab JAS 39 Gripen
voice-of-americaVoice of America
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

