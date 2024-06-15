On Friday, a Russian Su-24 fighter jet violated Swedish airspace for the first time since joining NATO. This UNN reports with reference to the Swedish Defense Forces.

"On Friday afternoon, a Russian Su-24 fighter jet violated Swedish airspace east of the southern tip of the island of Gotland. The Russian aircraft was warned by a verbal call from the Swedish Air Force Combat Command," the report said.

It is reported that when no attention was paid and the plane did not deviate from its route, it was chased out of Swedish airspace by an automated JAS-39 Gripen.

"Russia's actions are unacceptable and show disrespect for our territorial integrity. We have been following the whole process and were there to intervene," said Swedish Air Force Commander Jonas Wickman.

It is noted that the offense did not last long.

The last relevant unauthorized flights were made by Russia in 2022, when two Russian Su-27s and two Su-24s violated Swedish airspace, also over Gotland.

In March 2027 Sweden officially becamethe 32nd member of NATO.